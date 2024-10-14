Russian Defense Chief Engages in Discussions with Chinese Military Commanders

Ever since the Ukraine conflict began, Russia and China have been beefing up their connections. Various joint military exercises have already taken place between these two nations. Currently, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Beloussov is on his way to the People's Republic.

As reported by the Russian Defense Ministry, Beloussov will be engaging in a series of talks with China's military and political leadership during his visit. A video was even released, showcasing Beloussov being welcomed by his Chinese counterpart, Li Shangfu, on a red carpet, surrounded by soldiers.

It's worth noting that Beloussov's visit takes place a week before the BRICS summit in the Russian city of Kazan. Both Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to attend this summit. The term BRICS originates from the names of its primary five members: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. Since then, additional countries have joined the group, including Iran.

Over the past two and a half years, Moscow and Beijing have fortified their political, military, and economic ties against the backdrop of the Ukraine conflict. They've even collaborated on multiple joint military exercises, such as last year's exercise in the Sea of Japan - which, according to Putin, was the largest joint maneuver in the past three decades.

China has maintained a neutral stance in the Ukraine conflict, but the West has repeatedly accused Beijing of providing Russia with crucial economic aid in its war against Ukraine. However, China denies any such involvement.

The European Union expressed concerns over the strengthening relations between Russia and China, fearing the potential impact on international politics and security. The European Union has been advocating for a united response towards Russia's actions in the Ukraine conflict.

