Russian bombardment of Ukrainian medical facility, catering to wounded soldiers, results in at least five fatalities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky labeled the Mechnikov Hospital in Dnipro's south-central region as one of the nation's "most significant." Prior to the conflict, it attended to approximately 40,000 patients annually.

Nighttime strikes claimed five lives, including a child, reported Serhii Lysak, the Dnipro regional military administration leader, via his Telegram.

The attack coincided with Russian President Vladimir Putin's confrontation with international leaders at the BRICs summit in Kazan, Russia, who urged an end to the Ukraine war.

Zelensky pointedly referenced the summit in his social media post, commenting, "After all has been said in Kazan, these Russian killers have resumed their usual activities."

He further stated, "These actions underscore that aggression cannot be halted by mere words but by decisive action in defense of the state and its people on whom this war is being waged."

At least 21 individuals were wounded in Dnipro, including a 17-year-old boy in critical condition, as reported by Lysak.

Damage was reported in numerous areas of the city due to the overnight missile attack. One apartment building was demolished, and over two dozen others were damaged, Lysak said.

Photographs shared by Lysak depicted rescue workers navigating through mountains of debris and what appeared to be a hospital room with shattered windows.

Dnipro's mayor, Borys Filatov, described a restless night, with missiles bombarding the city.

"This isn't just a two-story building; it's an ordinary residential building with eight apartments struck by a ballistic missile," Filatov added.

Unfortunately, Dnipro wasn't the only major Ukrainian city that experienced attacks that night. According to Serhii Popko, the head of the Kyiv regional military administration, the capital city of Kyiv encountered a drone attack as well.

A young girl lost her life when her apartment building in the Solomianskyi district was struck, Popko stated. A woman in her 50s was also killed in the Kyiv region as a result of the bombardment, according to the regional military administration.

More than 100 civilians were evacuated from the same residential building in Kyiv, following what Popko identified as the sixteenth air attack on Kyiv in just a single month.

The Ukrainian Air Force declared that Russia employed "a variety of missiles, Shahed-type attack UAVs, and drones of indeterminate type" to conduct their countrywide attacks.

Ukrainian air defenses were successful in intercepting 44 out of 91 Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), mentioned the Air Force via Telegram. Three Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles launched from Crimea were also detected, according to the air force.

