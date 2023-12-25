Skip to content
Russian and Belarusian riders not taking part in the Olympics

Russian and Belarusian riders will not be competing at the Olympics in Paris. Despite the war in Ukraine, they would no longer be banned. There is another reason for their exclusion.

Russian and Belarusian riders will not compete at the Olympics in Paris. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

The International Equestrian Federation (FEI) has announced that Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be competing at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The decision is based on the fact that the athletes have not participated in FEI events since March 2, 2022 due to the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine and the subsequent sanctions and have therefore not been able to collect the necessary points for Olympic qualification, the FEI announced.

"According to the Olympic qualification system for equestrian sports, individual qualification is ensured through the FEI Olympic Rankings for Jumping, Dressage and Eventing, which cover the period from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023. As Russian and Belarusian athletes have not participated in FEI competitions since March 2, 2022, there will be no representatives from these nations at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris," the statement said.

The International Olympic Committee(IOC) had recently stated that individual athletes from Russia and Belarus would be eligible to compete at the Summer Games in France's capital despite the war, provided they meet the qualification requirements.

With reference to the IOC, the FEI declared in mid-November that Russians and Belarusians would be allowed to compete as neutral athletes again and that the sanctions would be lifted. The ban on international competitions in Russia and Belarus remains in place. Neither country plays a role in top international equestrian sport.

Source: www.stern.de

