Russian ammunition storage facilities experienced damage close to Mariupol, Ukraine, at approximately 20:23.

19:36 Italy to Deliver Modern Air Defense System to Ukraine in September Italy is set to deliver a second SAMP/T air defense missile system to Ukraine this month, as announced by Defense Minister Guido Crosetto in Rome. This system can monitor multiple targets simultaneously and intercept up to ten of them. It's the only air defense system developed in Europe with the capability to intercept ballistic missiles.

19:02 Report: Russia Deploys 38,000 Troops in Kursk Counteroffensive A report by the "Financial Times" suggests that Russia is deploying around 38,000 troops in its counteroffensive in Kursk's border region, citing a senior Ukrainian intelligence official. Some troops have been withdrawn from the southern Ukraine, but the counterattacks are still not on a large scale, according to the source. Russia would need to send more of its battle-hardened brigades to achieve significant successes. Previously, Ukrainian President Selenskyj had estimated that 100,000 Russian soldiers would be needed to fully repel the counteroffensive in Kursk.

18:22 Ukrainian Army Intercepts Men Fleeing Conscription at Dnister River The Ukrainian army is experiencing a need for new recruits due to the ongoing conflict, but many men are attempting to evade conscription and flee to neighboring countries like Moldova. They are often intercepted at the Dnister River border.

17:44 Mystery of Tire-Covered Russian Aircraft Solved In August 2023, Russian military aircraft started to be covered with car tires. The motivation behind this remained unclear until a US military official reportedly provided an answer. According to Schuyler Moore, Technical Director at U.S. Central Command, the tires are employed to confuse modern missile targeting systems. "If you put tires on the wings, many computer vision models have trouble recognizing it's an aircraft," Moore stated during a discussion at the U.S. think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). Previously, speculation had arisen that the tires might offer extra protection against kamikaze drones.

16:56 Russian Troops Destroy Ukrainian Coal Mine in Wuhledar Russian forces are bombarding the Ukrainian coal mining town of Wuhledar, where they're destroying one of the country's most significant coal mines. Videos show the explosion and subsequent collapse of the tower over the main shaft of the mine. It's estimated that more than 150 million tons of coal are stored in the seam.

16:19 Pistorius Views Defense Spending as a Challenge After the 100 billion euro special fund, Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius is aware of the need for further funding to support the Bundeswehr's future budget. "The special fund will be completely exhausted by the end of the year," Pistorius remarked after visiting troops in Saarlouis. "Then we'll see where additional funding comes from." Pistorius highlights the fact that 80 billion euros are allocated in the federal government's financial planning for 2028's budget. "I presume that's the base, because we'll have to secure further funding for procurements and infrastructure by then." Pistorius also emphasizes that securing additional financing remains a significant challenge.

15:51 Ukraine Attacks Residential Buildings in Belgorod The Ukrainian military is continuing its assaults on Russian cities, targeting Belgorod near the shared border. Several cars and a residential building have been burned and destroyed, with eight individuals injured.

15:14 Naval Maneuvers: Chinese Ships Reach Russian Vladivostok After announcing joint military exercises, two Chinese coast guard ships have made their way to Vladivostok in Russia's Far East, according to Russian reports. The Chinese ships are reportedly in Vladivostok on an invitation from Russian border patrol, staying until Friday, as per an explanation from the Russian Foreign Ministry. The exercises aim to "deepen strategic cooperation between Chinese and Russian military forces," as Beijing clarifies. Naval and air forces from both countries will participate in the "North-Joint 2024" exercise in the Japanese and Okhotsk seas off the Russian coast. Additionally, China will participate in Russia's larger "Ocean-2024" exercise.

14:39 Baerbock Warns: If Ukraine Falls, Then Moldova Will Too In the view of Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, supporting Ukraine also ensures Moldova's survival. "Everything we do to support Ukraine also contributes to stabilizing Moldova's situation," Baerbock said during a meeting of the Moldova Partnership Platform in Chisinau's capital. "It's clear that the primary concern of the people here is that if Ukraine falls, Moldova will likely be next."

In the Russian assault on Ukraine, a substantial number of soldiers have been harmed and lost their lives on both sides, according to analysis by the American newspaper "Wall Street Journal". The Ukrainian troops have reportedly suffered around 80,000 fatalities and 400,000 injured soldiers, as per the newspaper, quoting a confidential Ukrainian estimate. Russia, conversely, is estimated to have suffered approximately 600,000 casualties - 200,000 killed and 400,000 injured - as per estimates by Western intelligence agencies, the paper further stated. Neither Ukraine's government nor Russia's officially disclose their own casualty counts.

Russia is enhancing its military strength to a 1.5 million soldier force through a decree. According to Kremlin analyst Rainer Munz, this move signals more than just the Ukraine conflict. He discusses where Russia is obtaining these additional soldiers.

The Kremlin is justifying plans to enlarge its military to become the world's second-largest army due to increasing threats at its borders. Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskow stated this in a conference call with journalists, explaining that the growing number of threats at the periphery of their borders is the cause. This is a result of the hostile environment at their western borders and instability at their eastern borders, which necessitates appropriate measures. President Vladimir Putin ordered on Monday to increase the regular size of the Russian army by 180,000 soldiers to 1.5 million active soldiers, making it the second-largest army in the world after China.

The government in Kyiv wants to target Russian military logistics - military airports, command centers, infrastructure. In the new RTL/ntv Trendbarometer, 64 percent of respondents are against the delivery of Western weapons that could also attack targets deep inside Russia. 28 percent support the delivery of such missiles. A majority for the delivery of such missiles exists only among supporters of the Greens (53 percent) and the FDP (58 percent). Only 34 percent of SPD supporters and 31 percent of Union supporters back this step. Among BSW supporters, it's 0 percent and only 4 percent among AfD supporters. 61 percent of SPD and CDU/CSU supporters are against such weapons deliveries. 91 percent of AfD supporters and 97 percent of BSW supporters reject the transfer of long-range weapons. The rejection is significantly higher in the east at 83 percent compared to the west at 61 percent.

Suspect Ryan Wesley Routt, linked to the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, expressed a desire to kill Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-Un years ago, as reported by the "Wall Street Journal", citing nurse Chelsea Walsh. She worked in Ukraine in 2022 and met Routt several times. Walsh described him as the "most dangerous American" she met during her time in Kyiv. He allegedly attempted to join volunteer brigades and fight alongside Ukrainian forces.

The controversial documentary "Russians in War" will be shown at the Toronto International Film Festival after all. Previously, organizers had spoken of "significant threats" due to the film and announced that "Russians in War" would not be shown at the festival. Russian-Canadian filmmaker Anastasia Trofimova spent several months with Russian troops at the front in Ukraine for the film. The Ukrainian ambassador to Canada criticizes the decision, stating that the festival is serving as a platform for Russian propaganda.

The Russian ambassador to Berlin, Sergei Nechaev, has expressed reservations about potential peace negotiations in the war with Ukraine. He stated that first, there needs to be a peace plan. Only then can Russia see to what extent this plan aligns with its own views. Nechaev's comments follow statements made by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who had previously expressed a desire to accelerate efforts towards a peaceful resolution.

The UN Development Programme (UNDP) is helping Ukraine prepare for winter due to concerns about energy security, as Ukraine faces a potentially harsh winter with numerous Russian air strikes on critical infrastructure causing power, heat, and water outages. The UNDP plans to help minimize supply disruptions to the population, including by providing gas-powered generators.

In the Ukrainian region of Sumy, which was attacked by Russian Shahed drones early this morning, 280,000 people remain without power. While the Ukrainian air force claims to have shot down 16 drones, those that got through caused damage to critical infrastructure.

The Ukrainian parliament's human rights commissioner declares that Russian troops have brutally executed an unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war. "Russians brutally executed an unarmed Ukrainian POW, with his hands tied behind his back using a sword," a Ukrainian expert stated. The extent of Russian barbarism and savagery is unfathomable. A photograph of the fallen soldier, featuring the sword used in the heinous act engraved with "For Kursk," was disseminated on social media today. Ukrainian photographers Konstantin and Vlada Liberova share images of Ukrainian soldiers who have survived Russian captivity.

09:02 Chechen Commander Comments on Kursk Offensive

Ukraine's surprise invasion of the Kursk border region in early August caught Moscow off guard. However, Chechen commander Apti Alaudinov spread optimism on his Telegram channel: "Let's stay calm, grab some snacks, and enjoy watching our guys demolish the enemy," he wrote on the first day of the advance. Since then, Alaudinov has become the primary commentator on the Kursk offensive, with his remarks widespread in Russian media. Experts from AFP agree that such media presence is only possible with the highest approval. Much like Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, Alaudinov appears to enjoy an unconventional freedom of speech. Some even speculate he may be Kadyrov's successor.

08:42 Germany Supplies Ukraine with 100 Million Euros in Winter AidGermany will offer Ukraine an additional 100 million euros in winter aid, announced Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock during her visit to Moldova's capital, Chisinau. "It's clear that autumn is approaching, and winter is just around the corner," Baerbock said before meeting with the Moldova Partnership Platform. Russia is once again planning a "winter war," with the aim of making life as difficult as possible for people in Ukraine.

08:01 Ukraine: Russians Bomb Energy Facilities in Sumy from the AirUkraine reports another large drone attack by Russia. Air defense shot down 34 out of 51 Russian drones overnight, the air force reports. The drones were active in five regions. Local authorities also report energy infrastructure in the northeastern region of Sumy was targeted. Sixteen Russian drones were intercepted there, and critical infrastructure, including water supply systems and hospitals, were connected to emergency power systems. Emergency teams are currently repairing the damage.

07:37 Ukraine: Russia Suffers 1020 Casualties in the Last 24 HoursRussia has suffered 1020 casualties, including deaths and injuries, since the previous day, according to the Ukrainian General Staff. Since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, this brings the total number of Russian losses to 635,880. In the last 24 hours, six artillery systems and two tanks were damaged or destroyed, along with six armored vehicles and 66 drones.

07:10 Kyiv Post: Ukraine Attacks Russian Military AirportThe Russian military airport in Engels, Saratov region, was attacked by Ukrainian attack drones last night, the Kyiv Post reports, publishing videos featuring explosions. Strategic bombers armed with missiles and deployed to attack Ukrainian cities are stationed at the airport.

06:35 Stoltenberg Embraces Debate on Long-Range Weapons for UkraineDeparting NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg welcomes the recent global debate about permitting Ukraine to use Western long-range weapons to attack Russian territory. "It's up to each ally to make these decisions, but it's important that we coordinate closely, as we do," Stoltenberg told LBC. Ukraine has been requesting this permission for weeks to attack command centers, airfields, and infrastructure within Russia. The Norwegian expressed concern about the risk of escalating the conflict, stating, "But I still believe that the greatest threat is Putin winning in Ukraine."

06:13 Facebook and WhatsApp Ban Russian Propaganda Channel RTMeta, the company that owns Facebook, is preventing the spread of Russian state propaganda through media like the TV channel RT globally. RT (formerly Russia Today) and affiliated organizations will be banned from Meta's apps, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. RT has already been blocked in the EU since spring 2022 due to misinformation regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

05:33 Lukashenko Grants Amnesty to 37 Prisoners in BelarusThe autocratic leader of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, granted amnesty to 37 prisoners. The Belarusian presidential office declared that these inmates were convicted of "extremism" – a charge commonly used in Belarus to label government critics. Among the pardoned are six women and several individuals with health issues. No further details about the identities of the 37 pardoned prisoners have been disclosed. In the past two months, Lukashenko has offered clemency to numerous prisoners who were arrested for protesting against the regime. In mid-August, he reduced the sentences of 30 political prisoners, followed by another 30 pardons in early September. In each instance, the Belarusian leader insisted that the prisoners had shown remorse and requested mercy.

03:11 UN Report: Worsening Human Rights Condition in RussiaThe United Nations has declared that human rights are being continuously infringed upon in Russia. As per a UN report, Mariana Katzarova, the UN Special Rapporteur on Russia's situation, states that there exists a systematically established, state-backed structure for human rights infringements. This system is designed specifically to stifle civil society and political opposition. Individuals who criticize Russia's actions against Ukraine or express dissenting views are being subjected to harsher punishment. Katzarova estimates that at least 1372 individuals have been wrongfully convicted and imprisoned for prolonged periods on fabricated charges. These individuals, including human rights activists, journalists, and war critics, are subjected to torture while in custody. Some political prisoners are kept in isolated cells, while others are forcefully admitted into psychiatric clinics. According to an employee, the actual number of victims could be even higher.

23:24 Sweden to Assume Lead Role in Proposed NATO Presence in FinlandNATO is planning to establish a military presence in Finland's northern region, with Sweden potentially spearheading this initiative. This would involve a distinct model of multinational NATO forces, referred to as Forward Land Forces (FLF), similar to those in neighboring NATO countries bordering Russia. Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson, along with his Finnish counterpart Antti Häkkänen, announced this plan at a press conference in Stockholm. Jonson expressed his gratitude for being chosen by Finland to serve as the "framework nation" for this presence, stating that this will boost the overall security of NATO.

You can review all previous developments here.)

here.

The escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine have led some experts to discuss the possibility of a digital front in this conflict, known as a cyberwar. For instance, Russia has been accused of launching cyberattacks against Ukrainian infrastructure, disrupting their power grid and communication systems. On the other hand, Ukraine has reportedly enhanced its cyberdefenses to protect against such attacks.

Moreover, the delivery of modern air defense systems to Ukraine, such as the SAMP/T from Italy, could potentially contribute to a more balanced digital battlefield. These systems not only provide physical defense but also have digital capabilities to counteract cyberattacks. As the cyberwar aspect of this conflict becomes more prominent, nations will need to consider strategies to protect their digital infrastructure and respond effectively to potential cyber threats.

Read also: