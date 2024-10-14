Russian aggression in Odessa results in fatalities and numerous injuries, inflicting substantial destruction

16:35 Ukraine battles for towns and villages - Time is crucialThe Ukraine and Russia are escalating their battles over cities and villages. Colonel Reisner from the Austrian Armed Forces explains that retreating before winter could have serious repercussions for Ukraine.

15:02 Moscow slams NATO's nuclear maneuversThe Kremlin criticizes NATO's annual nuclear exercises, claiming they exacerbate the tension surrounding the conflict in Ukraine. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov, such exercises only fuel more tension, as stated by the Russian agency Interfax. However, Peskov fails to mention that Russia itself conducts regular nuclear force drills, raises their alert levels during conflicts with Ukraine, and threatens weapon use.

14:37 Thiele: Ukrainian special forces may be corneredMilitary expert Ralph Thiele asserts that the Ukrainian front is in a dire situation, due in part to the failed Kursk offensive. He maintains that Ukraine urgently needs to be stabilized, and the only way to do so is through a ceasefire. Meanwhile, Putin orchestrates Russia's weapons supply for future use.

14:00 Chinese military leaders meet with Russian defense ministerRussian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov has journeyed to Beijing for talks with the Chinese military leadership. During his visit, he will engage in discussions with China's military and political leadership, as per the Russian Defense Ministry. The clandestine trip takes place a week before the BRICS summit in Russia's Kazan, where Chinese President Xi Jinping and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin are anticipated. Over the past two and a half years, Moscow and Beijing have strengthened their diplomatic, military, and economic relationships against the backdrop of the Ukraine war, conducting multiple joint military exercises since.

13:28 Ukraine experiences quiet night of drone attacksThe previous night seems to be the first in over a month and a half that Ukrainians were spared from combat drone attacks. There have been no reports of drone attacks as of yet - a first for 48 consecutive nights, according to Ukrainian media. Though the Ukrainian air force does not mention drone attacks, it reports Russian army bombardments with guided missiles last night.

13:15 White House confirms: Biden visit scheduled this weekGovernment spokesman Wolfgang Buechner verifies that US President Joe Biden will visit Germany later this week. The German government is working closely with the US to finalize the arrangements. Nevertheless, Buechner cannot offer more specifics at the moment. Originally, a state visit with full ceremonial honors was planned for the end of the previous week, but Biden cancelled at the last minute due to a hurricane in America. Consequently, the Ramstein summit to support Ukraine was also cancelled.

Intelligence Agency: Russian Aircraft Catches Fire

A video released by Ukraine's military intelligence reveals a plane on fire at the Russian military airport "Orenburg-2." The intelligence agency accuses an arson incident, claiming a Tu-134 transport plane caught fire early Sunday morning. Such planes are primarily used for transporting the Russian Defense Ministry leadership. The Orenburg region in southern Russia borders Kazakhstan.

Domestic Intelligence Agency Unveils Summer Incident: Germany Escapes Plane Crash by Luck

The domestic intelligence agency believes Greece narrowly avoided a plane crash in July due to a potential Russian-triggered fire of an air cargo shipment. Only due to an unexpected circumstance did the fire occur on the ground at the DHL logistics center in Leipzig instead of during the flight, said Thomas Haldenwang, president of the domestic intelligence agency, during a public hearing of the German intelligence services in the Bundestag. The package caught fire within a cargo container, which would have caused a crash if the incident had occurred during flight. The fortunate incident, according to dpa information, was that the cargo shipment's subsequent journey was delayed in Leipzig. The package contained an incendiary device that ignited the cargo container. The incident is suspected to be connected to Russian sabotage.

BND Chief Kahl: Putin Aims to Create a New World Order

The president of Germany's Federal Intelligence Service, Bruno Kahl, sees a direct military menace from Russia. "By the end of this decade, Russian armed forces could be in a position to launch an attack on NATO," Kahl said in a hearing before the Parliamentary Control Committee of the Bundestag. "The Kremlin views the Federal Republic of Germany as an adversary," he commented, referring to Germany being the second-largest supporter of Ukraine, which was attacked by Russia. "We are in a direct confrontation with Russia." Russian President Vladimir Putin's objective does not merely target Ukraine, but "in essence, the creation of a new world order." Russian intelligence services are acting aggressively with all their means, "and without inhibitions." Kahl cautioned against further escalation of the situation, highlighting that German security services must be equipped with the necessary means and competencies by politics to counter these threats.

The senior figures in Germany's intelligence agencies focus on covert and underhand tactics by Russia during a parliamentary hearing in the Bundestag. The head of the Military Shield Service, Martina Rosenberg, talks about spy attempts by foreign intelligence agencies against the German military, including attempting to clarify German weapon deliveries to Ukraine, training projects, and weapons projects, as well as creating unease through acts of sabotage. The head of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Thomas Haldenwang, mentions that espionage and sabotage by Russian actors in Germany have increased both in quantity and quality - "We are witnessing aggressive activity by Russian intelligence services." Learn more about this here.

10:29 EU Imposes Sanctions on Iran for Missile Deliveries to RussiaThe EU imposes new penalties on Iran for supplying ballistic missiles to Russia. The punitive measures target businesses, facilities, and individuals involved in the production and distribution of these weapons, as per EU diplomats following a decision by foreign ministers in Luxembourg. Explore further here.

10:22 "Ghost Fleet" Allegedly Shipping More Russian OilRussia is reportedly exporting more oil using its alleged "ghost fleet" of old oil tankers, according to a study by the Kyiv School of Economics. The capacity reached 4.1 million barrels per day in June 2024, up from 2.2 million barrels per day in December 2022. The export via the ghost fleet now makes up 70% of Russia's total seaborne oil exports, the study claims. Several Western countries accuse Russia of using almost unsailable ships to evade EU sanctions over the Ukraine war and escape a Western price cap on Russian oil exports to third nations, posing an environmental risk to the seas.

09:28 Faeser Warns of escalating Russian Intelligence Activity in GermanyFederal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser warns of growing dangers from Russian intelligence operations in Germany. "Putin's regime is acting increasingly aggressively," the SPD politician tells the Handelsblatt. "Our security agencies are deploying tremendous resources to protect our country against the threats of Russian espionage, sabotage, and cyber attacks." These have already occurred in the past and halted potential bomb attacks ordered by the Russian regime in Germany, targeting our military support for Ukraine. CDU foreign and security policy spokesman Roderich Kiesewetter also warns of violent acts: sabotage and targeted assassinations are likely, he tells the Handelsblatt, and calls for the intelligence services to be bolstered financially, manpower-wise, and materially. "Our counter-espionage capabilities are virtually non-existent, and deterrence sanctions are only being implemented half-heartedly," he criticizes.

08:54 Russia Charges Ukraine with Kidnapping Kursk ResidentsRussia accuses Ukraine of kidnapping. Russian human rights commissioner Tatjana Moskalkova accuses Ukrainian forces of abducting more than a thousand citizens from the Russian region of Kursk. She provides no evidence. She also tells the Argumenty I Fakty news portal that more than 30,000 people from Russian border regions have been evacuated to safety from Ukrainian attacks and accommodated in shelters across Russia. Arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his children's commissioner still stand at the International Criminal Court for the abduction of Ukrainian children. According to earlier Ukrainian reports, almost 20,000 children had been taken to Russia or Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine by the beginning of the year. Some have since been returned.

08:25 Richter: "Two bad news for Ukraine"According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, soldiers from North Korea are reinforcing Russia on Ukrainian territory. Reports suggest 10,000 North Koreans are being trained in artillery. ntv reporter Stefan Richter reports this and explains why it's two bad pieces of news for Ukraine.

07:44 Scholz Recognizes Shortcomings in Ukraine War ReportingChancellor Olaf Scholz acknowledges flaws in reporting on the Ukraine war. Looking at the hostile attitude towards Ukraine support in Eastern Germany, the SPD politician tells the "Schwäbische Zeitung": "Now it's a bit of a revenge that this question was never asked in interviews for a long time, and it also played hardly any role in newspapers, on television, and on the radio." He explains: "As federal chancellor, I was only asked why I wouldn't deliver more and faster weapons to Ukraine. The question of whether that's even right was hardly asked. And therefore, the explanation of why it's important to support Ukraine and at the same time remain composed was lacking." It's important not to do everything that some are loudly demanding. He has decided not to deliver cruise missiles and to agree on rules for where the weapons delivered by Germany can be used.

07:20 Wadephul Urges Scholz Ahead of Biden Visit: Release All Weapon SystemsCDU/CSU parliamentary group vice-chairman Johann Wadephul criticizes Chancellor Olaf Scholz for being insufficiently supportive of Ukraine. Looking at the upcoming visit of outgoing US President Joe Biden to Germany, Wadephul tells the "Tagesspiegel": "Scholz should use the opportunity and make it clear that Germany is ready to take the lead in crisis management in major conflicts." The hesitation of the SPD politician is the biggest hurdle for Ukraine, says the CDU foreign policy expert. "Scholz can still make a move and authorize Taurus and the unlimited use of all weapon systems," he says further: "With that, he could also convince Biden."

06:41 Report: Orban Proposes Support to TrumpThe Hungarian administration is considering providing political support to Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump, as per a report in the US newspaper "Politico". Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is reportedly planning to assist Trump in securing a loan for Ukraine. Should Trump be re-elected, he could declare that no additional funds would be sent to Ukraine. The proposal revolves around the US's share of a $50 billion loan offered to Kyiv by the EU, US, and G7 leaders. According to the report, Hungary is prepared to amend regulations enabling the US to play a significant role in the loan only after the US election. The current US administration is pushing for the perpetual freezing of Russian assets in the EU to finance the loan fund. However, all EU countries would need to extend the duration of sanctions against Russia to 36 months for this to happen, a request that Hungary has thus far refused.

03:42 NATO Commences Annual Defensive Exercise Featuring Nuclear WeaponsNATO is initiating its yearly defense exercise for the protection of the alliance area, involving up to 2000 military personnel and over 60 aircraft from eight air force bases. The exercise, named "Steadfast Noon", will span two weeks, with key locations in Belgium, the Netherlands, the UK, Denmark, and the North Sea. Modern fighter jets, long-range bombers, and surveillance and refueling aircraft will be trained in this exercise, but no live ammunition will be used. Read more here.

01:58 Thousands of Residents Evacuated from SumyOver the past few weeks, approximately 37,000 residents, including 6,400 children, from the northern Ukrainian region of Sumy have been evacuated due to daily attacks by Russia. Further evacuations are planned, according to the military administration. The area, bordering the Russian region of Kursk, faces hundreds of daily attacks, with trips using guided bombs seeing a significant increase recently.

01:00 Merz Criticizes Cancellation of Ramstein Meeting, Urges Independence from USUnion's chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz criticized the cancellation of the Ramstein meeting, which aimed to support Ukraine, following the cancellation of US President Joe Biden's visit to Germany. Merz suggested saving the conference and questioned the European Union's dependence on the US, particularly given the possibility of Donald Trump's re-election. "That is no longer the strong power we are used to," Merz said.

23:08 Merz Conditionally Agrees to Supply Taurus Missiles to UkraineCDU leader Friedrich Merz would only supply the Taurus cruise missile to Ukraine under certain conditions. Merz advocated for informing Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop bombing civilian targets. If Putin fails to comply, Merz proposed lifting the restriction on using the supplied weapons first, followed by the delivery of Taurus. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is among those rejecting the delivery of Taurus due to its range reaching Moscow. The Union's parliamentary group had requested delivering Taurus to Ukraine twice. Read more here.

22:21 Borrell: Drones and AI Play Crucial Roles in Ukraine WarThe war in Ukraine has highlighted the significant role of unmanned systems, artificial intelligence (AI), and other innovative technologies in future conflicts, as per Josep Borrell, the EU's High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy. The EU must actively develop its technological base to avoid dependence on third countries, to avoid relying on foreign sources, Borrell stated in his blog. The war against Ukraine has demonstrated that ground robots, drones, and maritime drones will significantly impact future battles.

22:05 Civilian Killed in Kherson Region due to Russian Drone AttackA civilian was killed in the Kherson region as a result of a Russian drone strike, according to the regional military administration. The man was traveling on a moped on the Novodmytrivka-Kizomys road when he was struck. Two injured individuals were previously reported due to a Russian drone attack in the region.

21:44 Report: Moscow Deploys Illegally Obtained Starlink Terminals for War PurposesRussian forces continue to utilize illegally obtained Starlink satellite communication terminals on the front, despite the US's efforts to halt the technology's flow, a report in "The Washington Post" suggests. The illicit Starlink terminals enable Russian troops to enhance attack coordination, boost drone deployment, and wage precise artillery fire against Ukrainian forces.

21:05 Erdogan Gifts Putin a Vase for His Birthday, Kremlin Praises GiftTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gifted Russian leader Vladimir Putin a vase for his birthday, according to the state-run Russian news agency TASS, citing Kremlin advisor Yuri Ushakov. Putin celebrated his 72nd birthday on October 7. Erdogan sent the gift prior to his phone conversation with Putin, which took place on the same day, Ushakov said. "It's a beautiful vase," Ushakov commented.

20:41 Zelensky: North Koreans working side by side with Russians in UkraineAs per Zelensky, North Korea isn't merely providing Russia with weapons but also dispatching personnel to its military forces. "We're witnessing an intensifying alliance between Russia and regimes like North Korea. It's no longer just about the delivery of weapons. It's actually about the deployment of North Korean personnel to Russia's occupation troops," the Ukrainian president pointed out in his evening address, appealing to his country's allies to beef up their backing. The frontline could use more reinforcements, Ukraine requires enhanced long-range capabilities and essential supplies for its troops. "It's about ratcheting up the pressure on the aggressor to curb a wider conflict," Zelensky stressed.

