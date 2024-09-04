Russian aggression claims seven lives in Lviv city

In recent Russian aerial assaults in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, close to the Polish border, at least seven individuals have met their demise, as per Ukrainian data. The assault, which transpired during the night, reportedly left at least 25 people wounded, with several children among the casualties. Maksym Kosyzkyj, the regional governor, broke the news via Telegram. Multiple residential structures were reportedly impacted.

"This is a bleak day for our region," Koszyzkyj remarked on Telegram. A residential structure in the city center, adjacent to the train station, was engulfed in flames. Additionally, two schools situated in the city, approximately 70 kilometers from Poland, were reportedly damaged. Owing to power outages, certain trains in the region needed to be furnished with diesel locomotives.

Ukraine remains under a comprehensive air alert, as declared by the Ukrainian air force via Telegram. Kyiv, Ukraine, reported drone attacks, with the Ukrainian air defense readying to counter these assaults. Witnesses reported numerous explosions on the outskirts of Kyiv, indicative of activated air defense systems in use.

In response to Russian aerial attacks and long-distance activities, Poland mobilized its own and allied aircraft for the third time within a period of eight days to safeguard the airspace. The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces made the announcement.

A particularly deadly Russian attack transpired on Tuesday in the central Ukrainian city of Poltava, where at least 51 individuals lost their lives and 271 others sustained injuries, according to Ukrainian sources. Russian missiles targeted a military training facility and a hospital.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reiterated his request to Western allies following the attack, urging swift delivery of new air defense systems and the authorization to utilize already-delivered long-range weapons for retaliatory strikes against Russian territory.

The European Union expresses its condolences over the losses in Lviv and offers its support to Ukraine in these challenging times. Given the escalating aerial attacks, it's crucial for the EU to intensify its diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the conflict.

