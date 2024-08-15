- Russia: US citizen jailed for 12 years for helping Ukraine

A court in Yekaterinburg, located at the Ural Mountains, has sentenced a young woman who holds both US and Russian citizenship to 12 years in a labor camp for alleged treason. The verdict was issued because the woman, who resides in the US metropolis of Los Angeles, collected money for a Ukrainian organization, which was then used to purchase materials for the Ukrainian military, supposedly threatening the security of Russia. The woman's lawyer, Mikhail Musailov, told the Russian news agency Interfax that he intended to appeal the verdict. He also disputed the court's claim that his client had fully admitted her guilt, stating that she only admitted to transferring money without knowing its anti-Russian purpose.

The Federal Security Service (FSB) reported the arrest of the then 33-year-old woman in February but did not present any evidence. According to the FSB's statement, the money was used to purchase medical supplies, equipment, and ammunition. The woman had reportedly participated in multiple "public actions supporting the Kiev regime" in the US.

Recently, US citizens have been released in prisoner exchanges. Russia has often been criticized by the US for targeting and detaining its citizens to use them as bargaining chips in exchange for Russian prisoners abroad. Kremlin critics accuse the Moscow power apparatus of "hostage-taking" to free Russian prisoners overseas. Moscow, in turn, accuses Washington of arresting Russians worldwide and extraditing them to the US for use as leverage in exchanges.

Lastly, on August 1, President Vladimir Putin secured the release of several Russian criminals in the US, including journalist Evan Gershkovich, who was convicted of spying. In a multi-state prisoner exchange, including Germany, the so-called Tiergarten murderer was also released.

Just this Wednesday, Russian security authorities in Moscow arrested a US citizen for allegedly assaulting a police officer. He was initially sentenced to 15 days in detention, with another trial pending. Alongside disorderly conduct, the American faces charges of assaulting a representative of state authority.

Despite the ongoing tension between the United States and Russia regarding the detention of their citizens, the European Union has expressed its concern about the lengthy sentence given to the woman by the Russian court in Yekaterinburg. The case of the young woman, a dual US-Russian citizen, has also sparked discussions in the European Union, with some members calling for a unified approach towards protecting their citizens' rights whenever they are facing legal challenges in foreign countries, such as Russia.

