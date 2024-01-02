War against Ukraine - Russia targets Ukrainian capital Kiev with missile attacks

Russia has continued its night-long series of heavy airstrikes on Ukraine, once again causing deaths, injuries and destruction. On Tuesday night, the capital Kiev was particularly affected, which according to the Ukrainian military was attacked in several waves with drones, cruise missiles and rockets.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported two deaths on Telegram. A fire broke out in a high-rise building. According to information from Tuesday afternoon, 49 people were injured there alone. Many had to be treated in hospital. Another target was the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. According to the civil protection authorities, one man was killed there and 53 people were injured.

From the Russian city of Belgorod on the other side of the border, the authorities reported that one man had been killed and five people injured. Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov cited shelling by the Ukrainian army as the reason.

Series of major Russian attacks on Ukraine

Russia has been waging a war of aggression against Ukraine for almost two years. With the series of heavy night bombardments from the air since before the New Year, the Russian army has demonstrated that it can bombard every corner of the neighboring country. The large-scale attacks are also intended to overwhelm the Ukrainian air defenses and put them out of action.

According to the Ukrainian air force, Russia used 99 missiles and cruise missiles on Tuesday night. According to the report, 16 Tu-95MS bomber aircraft launched at least 70 cruise missiles in a single strike. Of these, 59 were intercepted. In another wave, MiG-31 fighter jets launched ten of the particularly dangerous Kinschal (Dagger) hypersonic missiles, all of which were intercepted, according to the Ukrainian military.

In addition, Russian ships in the Black Sea fired Kalibr cruise missiles; there were also attacks from land with ballistic missiles. The night-time bombardment began with 35 Shahed combat drones. They were all intercepted, it was reported. The Ukrainian army's figures cannot be independently verified.

Kiev residents in bomb shelters

In Kiev, there was damage and fires in eight of the ten city districts - mainly due to falling rocket debris. A gas pipeline was also hit. There was a power cut in some parts. There were also problems with the water supply. The capital is still reeling from the shock of last Friday's heaviest airstrike to date, in which around 30 people were killed there alone.

Due to the intensified Russian airstrikes, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the world to supply new weapons. Specifically, new air defense systems including ammunition, combat drones of all kinds and missiles with a range of over 300 kilometers are required, he wrote on the online service X (formerly Twitter).

Deaths and damage in Russia too

According to civilian authorities, a Russian missile accidentally hit a Russian village in the Voronezh border region during the airstrike on Ukraine. Seven farmsteads were damaged as a result, Governor Alexander Gusev wrote on Telegram. Gusev spoke of the "accidental release" of the projectile.

In the Russian city of Belgorod near the border, there was another intermittent missile alert on Tuesday. The air defense intercepted eight incoming Ukrainian missiles, Governor Gladkov wrote on Telegram. According to the authorities, 24 civilians were killed in Belgorod on Saturday - the largest such loss for Russia in almost two years of war.

Poland lets fighter jets take off

In Poland, an EU and NATO member state, the air strikes against neighboring Ukraine were closely monitored. The armed forces announced that two F-16 fighter jets each from the Polish and American air forces had taken off in the morning for safety reasons. According to the Polish General Staff, a Russian missile entered Polish airspace for three minutes on Friday.

Source: www.stern.de