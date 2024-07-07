Russia takes another village in Donetsk

Within a weekend, the Russian army took control of the two settlements Sokil and Tschigari in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk. While this was happening, a Ukrainian drone attack set a fire in a Russian munitions depot in the Voronezh region. Putin called on Ukraine to withdraw.

The Russian army, according to its own statements, has taken control of another settlement in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine. The village of Tschigari was reportedly brought under Russian control on Sunday, the Defense Ministry in Moscow announced. On Saturday, Russian forces, according to Moscow's statements, had already taken control of the village of Sokil, about 30 kilometers northwest of the city of Donetsk. In the meantime, a Ukrainian drone attack set a fire in a munitions depot in the Voronezh border region.

The Donetsk region, along with Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia, is one of the Ukrainian regions that Moscow declared annexed in September 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed his demand during a visit by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Moscow that Ukraine must withdraw from the three regions declared annexed if it wants peace.

According to Kiev, the fiercest fighting is currently taking place in the region of Donetsk along the entire front line. Moscow's troops have made progress on the battlefield this year, while Ukraine is suffering from a lack of weapons and ammunition.

Ukrainian Drone Attack in Russia

A Ukrainian drone attack set off a fire in a munitions depot in the Russian border region of Voronezh during the night leading to Sunday. "In the night, air defense systems over the Voronezh region detected and destroyed several drones," Governor Alexander Gusev reported in the Telegram messaging app. Falling debris reportedly ignited a fire in a depot in the Podgorenski district, causing detonations of explosives. There were reportedly no injuries, according to the initial assessment by Governor Gusev. Emergency services were on site and the evacuation of some residents had been initiated.

According to Ukrainian defense sources, the depot in Voronezh was hit by several drones. There, rockets, tank shells, artillery, and ammunition were stored. The attack reportedly caused a "strong" explosion.

Russia and Ukraine have been using drones regularly in their mutual attacks since the beginning of the Russian offensive in February 2022. Ukraine has intensified its attacks on Russian territory in recent months and targets, among other things, energy infrastructure. The army is reportedly doing this to cut off the supply of the Russian army and settlements near the border.

