Russia takes advantage of Ukraine's wait for more American help by expanding attacks, claim officials.

Russian politicians declared that there will be a gap between the confirmation of funds and the arrival of major aid that would have a considerable impact in battle regions. They speculate that Russia might take advantage of this delay.

Recently, Russia launched a massive missile and drone assault on Ukraine. Ukrainian authorities asserted that Russia deployed over 50 missiles and 20 drones, attacking energy facilities across the nation. According to Ukraine's largest power company, this is the fifth time Russia has targeted their installations since the past six weeks.

A Ukrainian legislator, Oleksiy Goncharenko, told CNN that Russia aims to inflict as much suffering as possible on the Ukrainian people now to profit and destroy their spirits.

In September, the delay in allocating funds was resolved when Republican Speaker Mike Johnson disregarded opposition from his party's right to sanction a significant security package that paired Ukraine support with aid for Israel and Taiwan.

However, the several-month delay in action has resulted in real costs for Ukrainian forces in both land and casualties, according to officials. It is anticipated that Russian forces will attempt to gain additional ground and fortify their earlier achievements before this window of opportunity vanishes.

Ukrainian and Western officials believe the near-term threat of escalated attacks is related to Russia's ambitions for a more significant offensive in the summer. Both countries are concerned about Russia's potential to launch a larger mobilization to send more manpower to the frontlines, as Ukraine encounters its own dearth of personnel.

Regarding the Ukrainian situation in the upcoming weeks, even with the incoming aid, a US military official conveyed to CNN, "It's just a hold-the-line situation."

"Considering the resupply level, recapturing any territory will be incredibly tough," Goncharenko agreed. "So it's more about preserving the territory than winning the conflict. Therefore, we need more backup, and we're hoping others will emulate the US approach."

A CNN article disclosed that Russian forces have exploited an "artillery deficiency" affecting Ukrainian troops to advance on the eastern front near Avdiivka, conducting the largest Russian offensive since the opening phase of the war. Moscow's advancement has resulted in cautionary warnings from high-ranking Ukrainian military officials regarding the potential danger to Kyiv's supply lines and nodes in the east, which are now precariously near being within range of Russian's extensive firepower.

In recent weeks, Russia has directed a torrent of resources at flimsy Ukrainian defenses along the eastern frontlines, driving towards three critical locations: the crucial military base of Pokrovsk, west of Avdiivka; the strategic heights of Chasiv Yar, close to Bakhmut; and Kurakhove in the southeast.

Read also:

Source: edition.cnn.com