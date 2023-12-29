Russia shoots everything "it has in its arsenal"

Russia is once again targeting large cities in Ukraine. Kiev, Lviv and Kharkiv are being targeted in two waves of missile and drone attacks. Experts warn of the Russian tactic of attacking the energy supply once again.

Russia once again massively attacked neighboring Ukraine with drones and cruise missiles during the night and on Friday morning. According to Ukrainian media, there was heavy damage across the country. In the western city of Lviv, for example, an infrastructure object was hit in a drone attack.

These are said to be the heaviest air strikes in a long time. "We haven't had so many red enemy targets on our monitors for a long time," said air force spokesman Yuri Ihnat on Ukrainian news television. "Around 110 missiles were launched, the majority of which were shot down," wrote Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi on his Telegram channel. The highest officially reported number of Russian missiles fired at Ukraine in one day to date was over 90.

According to Selenskyj, the damage in the civilian sector was extensive, with a maternity ward, educational institutions, a shopping center and many private homes being hit. He backed up his statements with a video showing, among other things, a completely destroyed shopping center. "Today, Russia has fired with almost everything it has in its arsenal - with Kinschal, S-300, cruise missiles, drones. Strategic bombers fired Ch-101/Ch-505 (Russian cruise missiles)," Selensky wrote.

In Odessa in southern Ukraine, debris from a downed drone caused a fire in a high-rise building. In Kharkiv in the north-east, there were several explosions following missile attacks. Air defenses also had to be deployed in the capital Kiev in the morning. According to the authorities, six people were killed in the attacks and dozens were injured. During the night, Russia had already attacked Ukraine from several directions with drones and missiles. Lviv was attacked by more than ten Shahed kamikaze drones, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi announced on Telegram. There are said to have been several strikes.

In the Sumy region, the impact of a missile in the town of Konotop injured three people and damaged an apartment building and a workshop. More than ten rockets also fell at night in Kharkiv. There was initially no official information on casualties. The extent of the damage had to be verified, it was said.

The second wave of air strikes followed in the morning. A nationwide air alert was issued due to the attacks. Ukrainians were called upon to take shelter in air raid shelters. The capital Kiev and the industrial city of Dnipro were also targeted by the Russians. Explosions were reported from both cities with over a million inhabitants. It was initially unclear whether the explosions were caused by Russian missiles or whether they were fired by air defense systems. In the capital, a building was reportedly set on fire by falling debris.

Russia launched its war of aggression against Ukraine more than 22 months ago and has repeatedly fired at civilian targets far behind the front line. Last winter, energy supply facilities were the main target of Russian attacks. Experts are warning of a repeat of this tactic this winter. Moscow's aim is to plunge the Ukrainians into cold and darkness in order to increase war-weariness. Attacks on civilian objects are considered war crimes.

Selensky calls for a fight against Russia in 2024

The previous evening, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had called on the international community to fight together against Russia's aggression in the face of uncertain military aid for the coming year. "Russian terror must be defeated. Terror must always fail. And all of us in the free world must ensure this together," said Selensky in his video address shortly before the end of the year. Everything must be done to ensure that everyone "shows strength together" in the coming year. Selensky thanked Pope Francis for his peace wishes for Ukraine and the USA for a new military aid package.

The United States had supplied new missiles for air defense as well as Himars cruise missiles, 155 and 105 millimeter caliber artillery ammunition and additional armored vehicles. "Everything we need," said Selenskyj. The Ukrainian military repeatedly emphasizes that it needs much more ammunition for the defensive fight against the Russian war of aggression that has been going on for more than 22 months. Some of the Western allies have supply problems.

