Russia reports renewed attack on Belgorod and Crimean peninsula

According to Russian reports, Ukraine has once again attacked the Crimean peninsula annexed by Moscow as well as border regions in Russia. "The situation in Belgorod is still tense. There were two attacks in the morning," said the governor of the border region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, on Wednesday. The Russian air defense announced that it had intercepted six missiles over Belgorod.

The region on the border with the eastern Ukrainian region of Kharkiv has been repeatedly attacked since the beginning of the conflict. On Tuesday, one person was killed and eleven others injured in attacks, Gladkov explained. In the Kursk region north of Belgorod, an airstrike damaged infrastructure and led to power cuts, according to Governor Roman Starovoyt.

The governor of the city of Sevastopol in Crimea said that a missile had been fired near the city.

On Friday, the massive shelling of Ukrainian cities led to more than 30 deaths. Ukraine responded over the weekend with rocket attacks on the Russian border region of Belgorod, in which 25 people were killed. On Tuesday, Russia fired 99 missiles at Ukraine, killing five people.

Source: www.ntv.de