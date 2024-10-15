Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsNorway

Russia reduces its diplomatic personnel at the consulate in Norway.

Demand originating from Oslo

 and  Vladimir Milov
1 min read
Russia reportedly has drafted a strategy plan for the AfD.
Russia reportedly has drafted a strategy plan for the AfD.

Russia reduces its diplomatic personnel at the consulate in Norway.

Russia is reducing its diplomatic personnel in Norwegian consulates as per Oslo's request, as per Russian sources. Only two representatives will be left in the consular section, as stated by the Russian embassy in Oslo on Facebook. Previously, Norway had demanded a decrease in the embassy's staff by October 17th.

Two Russian consulates in Norway have reportedly stopped their operations on platforms like X and Telegram. These affected offices are the consulate in Kirkenes, located in the northern part of the country bordering Russia, and in Barentsburg on Spitzbergen, home to a Russian mining community.

Neither Norway nor Russia have disclosed the extent of the staff reduction. The Norwegian Foreign Ministry acknowledged on Tuesday that they have been in talks with Russia regarding this matter for some time. A representative from the news agency AFP mentioned that this is not about expelling diplomats from Norway.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Norway expelled fifteen embassy staff suspected of spying from Russia in April 2023. In response, Russia expelled ten Norwegian diplomats from Moscow.

Norway has shut down its consulate in Murmansk, located in northwestern Russia, and now only maintains a limited diplomatic presence in Moscow and St. Petersburg.

The Russian consulate in Kirkenes, situated on Norway's northern border, is among those affected by the staff reduction. Norway and Russia are currently engaged in discussions about the reduction of diplomatic personnel, with Norway having previously requested a decrease.

Read also:

Comments

Related

The potential re-election of Donald Trump could significantly impede the expansion of Germany's...
Politics

The potential victory of Donald Trump in his re-election could potentially decelerate the expansion of the German economy.

The potential victory of Donald Trump in his re-election could potentially decelerate the expansion of the German economy. If Trump gets re-elected as US President, there could be a significant deceleration in the growth of the German economy, suggests a study by the IMK institute. Trump's pledged tariff

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public
Hazardous Situation: A sizeable portion of Ukraine is polluted with landmines and explosive...
Politics

Ukraine is currently undergoing mining operations.

Ukraine is currently undergoing mining operations. The ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine has been causing havoc for over two and a half years. This conflict has left behind an estimated hundreds of thousands of mines and other dangerous remnants of war scattered across residential areas and fields. These explosive items

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public
At Leipzig Airport, the delivery package ignited upon impact with the ground.
Politics

Yet another air parcel ignited in the UK.

Yet another air parcel ignited in the UK. During the summer, an incident involving a flaming package at Leipzig Airport raised eyebrows. German intelligence suspects a Moscow-orchestrated operation to be behind it. Now, a similar occurrence has been unveiled in the UK. The British counter-terrorist authorities are scrutinizing if Russian

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public

Latest

The potential re-election of Donald Trump could significantly impede the expansion of Germany's...
Politics

The potential victory of Donald Trump in his re-election could potentially decelerate the expansion of the German economy.

The potential victory of Donald Trump in his re-election could potentially decelerate the expansion of the German economy. If Trump gets re-elected as US President, there could be a significant deceleration in the growth of the German economy, suggests a study by the IMK institute. Trump's pledged tariff

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public
Hazardous Situation: A sizeable portion of Ukraine is polluted with landmines and explosive...
Politics

Ukraine is currently undergoing mining operations.

Ukraine is currently undergoing mining operations. The ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine has been causing havoc for over two and a half years. This conflict has left behind an estimated hundreds of thousands of mines and other dangerous remnants of war scattered across residential areas and fields. These explosive items

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public