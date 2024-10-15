Russia reduces its diplomatic personnel at the consulate in Norway.

Russia is reducing its diplomatic personnel in Norwegian consulates as per Oslo's request, as per Russian sources. Only two representatives will be left in the consular section, as stated by the Russian embassy in Oslo on Facebook. Previously, Norway had demanded a decrease in the embassy's staff by October 17th.

Two Russian consulates in Norway have reportedly stopped their operations on platforms like X and Telegram. These affected offices are the consulate in Kirkenes, located in the northern part of the country bordering Russia, and in Barentsburg on Spitzbergen, home to a Russian mining community.

Neither Norway nor Russia have disclosed the extent of the staff reduction. The Norwegian Foreign Ministry acknowledged on Tuesday that they have been in talks with Russia regarding this matter for some time. A representative from the news agency AFP mentioned that this is not about expelling diplomats from Norway.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Norway expelled fifteen embassy staff suspected of spying from Russia in April 2023. In response, Russia expelled ten Norwegian diplomats from Moscow.

Norway has shut down its consulate in Murmansk, located in northwestern Russia, and now only maintains a limited diplomatic presence in Moscow and St. Petersburg.

The Russian consulate in Kirkenes, situated on Norway's northern border, is among those affected by the staff reduction. Norway and Russia are currently engaged in discussions about the reduction of diplomatic personnel, with Norway having previously requested a decrease.

