Russia marks Victory Day amid underlying internal disputes under Putin's rule.

In Red Square, this year's military parade, with approximately 9,000 participants, including 1,000 involved in Russia's "special military operation," or the invasion of Ukraine, had a familiar air. It opened with a WWII-era T-34 tank, representing Soviet victory against Nazi Germany. May 9 is not just a day to honor the over 25 million Soviet soldiers and civilians who perished in WWII; it's also a day of profound somberness, with many attending "Immortal Regiment" marches, displaying photos of relatives that served in the war. The president, Putin, traditionally lays flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The parade's scale has been reduced following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Last year, the military aircraft flyby was canceled, and this year's parade only featured a T-34 museum piece. Priorities on the front line seem to take precedence over the ceremony.

As always, Putin compared the war in Ukraine to the Great Patriotic War, misrepresenting Russia's role as combating "neonazism" in Ukraine. The situation is looking better for Russia than a year ago, and Putin still urged Russians to make more sacrifices for the conflict.

He stated, "Russia is currently experiencing a challenging, transformative period."

On Victory Day, he praised the efforts of the frontline soldiers: "We celebrate Victory Day in the context of the special military operation. All its participants –- those on the front line, at the combat line -– are our heroes. We honor your steadfastness and selflessness, your dedication. The whole of Russia is with you!"

In the background, a defense ministry bribery scandal unfolds. Timur Ivanov, a former deputy defense minister, was detained for allegedly taking a substantial bribe. The investigation expanded, detaining two businessmen linked to the case. Ivanov denies the accusations, stating he is prepared to provide detailed information to prove his innocence. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Ivanov's former boss, took part in the parade, reviewing the troops and reporting back to Putin.

The arrest of Shoigu's protégé raises questions about elite conflicts within the government. Meanwhile, the scandal highlights alleged rampant corruption in the Russian military.

As head of the defense ministry's construction division, Ivanov oversaw projects like the development of Mariupol. The reconstruction of Mariupol's showcase apartment complexes has been a highlight of Russia's propaganda. Putin even visited occupied Mariupol last spring as part of a propaganda campaign.

A Financial Times investigation raised questions about the quality of reconstruction work in Mariupol, interpreted as funds being misused by construction companies that had won government contracts.

Ivanov is under U.S. and EU sanctions due to his involvement in Ukraine's war. His ex-partner has lived in a luxury Parisian address and enjoys skiing at Courchevel, prompting scrutiny from Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation.

Russia's political opposition, tamed by Putin, suffers from the recent loss of their leader, Alexey Navalny. However, Navalny's organization continues its scrutiny of corruption in Putin's Russia. It recently released the documentary series "The Traitors," tracing Putin's origins against the backdrop of the chaotic 1990s Russia where corruption began.

Yet, this isn't the narrative projected by Putin on Victory Day. Overlooking the significant losses in men and resources in Ukraine, defense spending has stimulated the Russian economy, allowing Putin's technocrats to manage it despite international sanctions and successfully leading it back to GDP growth.

Russia's economic efficiency and corruption, which are notorious, haven't improved much since the days of the 2014 Sochi Olympics. These events are often associated with accusations of corruption and favoritism, especially concerning contract awards. Putin's wartime economy doesn't prioritize the well-being of average Russians.

From this perspective, this year's Victory Day celebration in Moscow took on a whole new meaning. It was an opportunity to showcase a modern Russia that is completely different from the 90s — proud, militarily strong, and determinedly moving forward. In typical fashion, Putin, who has held power for over 25 years, oversaw the entire event while promoting his patriotism, pride in sacrifice, and love for the motherland.

In Russia, continuity carries a unique weight.

Read also:

Source: edition.cnn.com