Russia launches a major naval exercise

Without the Black Sea Fleet

The Russian fleet has initiated a large-scale maneuver involving the navy in the Arctic Ocean, Pacific Ocean, Baltic Sea, and Caspian Sea. Over 300 ships with more than 20,000 sailors are participating, according to the Ministry of Defense in Moscow. Up to 50 aircraft and helicopters are also being deployed in this multi-day exercise, with images showing drills involving the interception of sea drones. Notably absent from these exercises is the Black Sea Fleet, which has suffered significant losses from Ukrainian rockets and sea drones since Russia's invasion of the neighboring country in February 2022, and has largely withdrawn from its main base in the port city of Sevastopol on the annexed Ukrainian Crimean peninsula.

Despite its involvement in exercises in other waters, the Black Sea fleet remains grounded due to devastating losses from Ukrainian attacks. Reports suggest that Russia has relocated a significant portion of the Black Sea fleet's assets to other naval bases, including Crimea.

