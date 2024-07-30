Russia is holding a major naval exercise

The Russian Navy tests its combat readiness. According to Moscow, hundreds of ships and tens of thousands of soldiers are involved in the exercise. However, some of the fleet is unable to participate due to the Ukraine war. Various exercises are planned.

Russia's navy has begun a large-scale exercise. Almost the entire fleet is involved, the Russian Defense Ministry said. The exercise is taking place in the Northern Ice Sea, the Pacific Ocean, as well as in the Baltic and Caspian Seas. With 300 ships and 20,000 soldiers, combat readiness and capability are being tested in 300 exercises.

The exercises include the deployment of anti-aircraft missiles, artillery, anti-submarine weapons, and "passive interference". The only exception is the Black Sea Fleet, which is not participating due to its involvement in the war against Ukraine. "The main purpose of the exercises is to check the actions of the military authorities of the navy at all levels, as well as the combat readiness of the crews of ships, units of naval aviation, and coastal troops of the Russian navy in fulfilling their tasks," the ministry said in a statement.

Analysts believe that Russia, after the US and China, has the third strongest navy in the world. The country also has a significant fleet of nuclear submarines. However, Russia is currently struggling to adapt to the modern drone war. At the beginning of the year, the Russian navy got a new chief with Admiral Alexander Moiseyev. The Day of the Russian Navy was celebrated just last Sunday.

During the celebrations in St. Petersburg, President Vladimir Putin warned the US against deploying new long-range weapons in Germany. The US could thereby trigger a missile crisis reminiscent of the Cold War. Since the beginning of the war against Ukraine in late February 2022, Russia has held numerous military exercises, sometimes also with other countries such as China or South Africa.

The European Union expresses concern over Russia's continuous military activities, particularly in light of its navy exercises. The European Union has urged Russia to adhere to international norms and cease provocative actions near its borders.

Despite international criticisms and sanctions, Russia continues to strengthen its military capabilities, with the European Union monitoring these developments closely.

