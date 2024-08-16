Russia is endeavoring to rectify its internal predicament in Kursk.

In a surprising turn of events, Ukraine's military push in Kursk took Russia by surprise, causing their defenses to crumble and border troops to retreat, as per information shared by the UK's Ministry of Defense. Russia now seems to be scrambling to counteract the Ukrainian advance, according to recent reports.

The initial shock of the Ukrainian assault in Russia's Kursk territory, as per British analysis, left the Russian forces ill-prepared. In response, more troops have been dispatched to the region and additional defensive positions are being constructed, as suggested by the UK's Ministry of Defense.

Ukraine initiated a ground attack in Russia's Kursk region on August 6, marking the first such operation since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Approximately 10,000 Ukrainian troops are thought to be involved. Ukraine claims to have captured over 100 Russian and Chechen soldiers during the operation.

Ukrainian forces have reportedly moved around 10 to 25 kilometers into the region, covering around 40 kilometers, according to British reports. Despite having defense lines and border troops in the region, Russia was apparently taken off guard by this attack. The UK frequently shares updates on the war's progress, which Russia dismisses as false information.

Ukraine's military continues to claim more advances, stating control over over 80 settlements spanning 1,500 square kilometers. Independent military analysts, however, estimate that these figures are overstated, possibly by half.

Heavy fighting is reported by Russian military bloggers, with significant losses on the Ukrainian side. Ukraine has yet to respond to these reports.

Russia's defense ministry claims to have successfully repelled Ukrainian attacks and halted reinforcements from neighboring countries. These assertions, however, remain unverified at this time.

Video of the Invasion Released by Ukraine

Ukraine's airborne troops released a video, allegedly depicting the opening hours of the operation. The 6th of August, the day of the assault, is now marked as a historic day in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, according to the unit.

Accompanied by music reminiscent of a Hollywood action film, the video displays demining, border breach, destruction of enemy defenses, airstrikes, artillery fire, and capture of prisoners. Russia's border guards and military were reportedly taken by surprise with this attack.

The video's authenticity, widely circulated on various Ukrainian and Russian news sites, remains unconfirmed at present.

This operation, begun about ten days ago, could be seen as a setback for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has been in power for 25 years and has repeatedly promised security to Russia's people since the start of their conflict with Ukraine about two and a half years ago.

The release of the Ukrainian military's video, showcasing their attack on Russia's Kursk region, has further escalated tensions. The surprise attack on Ukraine, as depicted in the video, seems to have caught Russia off guard, leading to their reported Defensive adjustments.

