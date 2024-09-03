Russia is constructing extensive fortifications for the Kerch Bridge's security.

As per the British intelligence, Russia is planning another assault on the Kerch Bridge, its connection to occupied Crimea. To obstruct any potential enemy advance, Russia has installed barriers made of floating and sunken barges, deployed sea mines, and activated smoke generators for concealment. Furthermore, there has been a noticeable increase in air defense systems. Additional construction by the bridge is also underway, which may potentially be another single-lane bridge or a defense structure against Ukrainian drone attacks.

15:52 Presenting the "Khorunzhyi" - Ukraine Unveils New Armored Troop CarrierThe Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has approved a new armored personnel carrier (APC) named "Khorunzhyi." The term translates to "standard bearer" and was a military rank in Cossack armies. The armored vehicle, which has been in development, was first spotted in the frontlines in February 2021. The latest announcement indicates that several more of these domestically produced vehicles will soon be deployed to bolster the Ukrainian forces' equipment.**

15:38 Estonia and Lithuania Slam Mongolia for Welcoming PutinThe Estonian Foreign Minister, Margus Tsahkna, and his Lithuanian counterpart, Gabrielius Landsbergis, have criticized Mongolia for inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin. Tsahkna labeled the decision to welcome Putin as undermining the International Criminal Court and international law, while Landsbergis described it as unacceptable. SS-TSAHKNA arrived at the scene and explained that Mongolia should have taken this opportunity to contribute to ending the Russian war in Ukraine, but instead chose not to.**

14:57 Trial Commences Against French 'Agent' Detained in RussiaA French employee of a Swiss non-governmental organization is currently on trial in Moscow for allegedly violating Russia's 'foreign agents' law. The case commenced on Tuesday, with the court deciding that the defendant, Laurent Vinatier, would remain in detention until at least February 2023. Vinatier previously worked as a Russia and former Soviet states specialist for the Center for Humanitarian Dialogue, a non-governmental organization that facilitates mediation and discretionary diplomacy to prevent and resolve armed conflicts worldwide. He was apprehended in Moscow in June.**

14:27 Germany to Deliver Six Additional IRIS-T Systems to UkraineSecurity sources suggest that Germany intends to offer Ukraine six additional IRIS-T SLM air defense systems. Additionally, the German government plans to purchase six more of these systems for its own military.**

13:58 Media Reports Another Helicopter Incident in RussiaRussian media have uploaded a report about another incident involving a Mi-8 helicopter nearby Irkutsk. According to information obtained from Telegram, the helicopter encountered a "hard landing" at a distance of 85 kilometers from the city. As a result, two individuals sustained minor injuries. Search and rescue operations are ongoing, with six people on board. Reports indicated that contact with the helicopter was lost at the border between the Republic of Buryatia and the Irkutsk region, prior to its eventual reporting as missing.**

13:34 Zelensky Reports Grim Data from Russian Missile Strike on PoltavaUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has reported that a Russian missile attack on the city of Poltava resulted in 41 fatalities and more than 180 injuries. The attack targeted the area around a school and a hospital, resulting in severe damage to a building at the Institute of Communications. Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has confirmed that Russian forces attacked the region with two ballistic missiles, with some individuals still reportedly trapped beneath the rubble. Rescue operations managed to save 25 people, 11 of whom were freed from the wreckage.**

13:12 United States Gets Closer to Agreement on Long-Range Missile Supply to UkraineConfidential sources reported that the US is moving closer to an agreement on providing long-range missiles to Ukraine that could potentially strike deep within Russian territory. However, Ukrainian officials would need to wait several more months to receive the weapons due to technical issues and resolution requirements prior to delivery, which is expected to be announced in the fall. The weapons in question are Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM), which are long-range conventional air-launched cruise missiles capable of targeting land-based areas from the air.**

12:43 Russia Condemns Renowned Scientist for Ultrafast Missile Tech DevelopmentA Russian court has prisoned a well-known physicist for 15 years under forced labor following accusations of "high treason." This is the latest custody sentence for a scientist believed to have betrayed state secrets. The 57-year-old was implicated in the development of Russian ultrafast missiles, as reported by Russian news outlets. Two other colleagues were also taken into custody on similar charges of treason. The trio hailing from the Institute for Theoretical and Applied Mechanics (ITAM) in Novosibirsk is among almost a dozen researchers charged with treason in recent years for their role in this technology. The 57-year-old was apprehended in August 2022, sources revealed. The men are reportedly dealing with "grave charges," intelligence sources commented.

12:15 Russia's Commercial Interactions with India skyrocketRussia's trade with India increased significantly last year to around $65 billion according to Anatoly Popow, a deputy chairman at Russia's Sberbank, who informed Reuters media agency. The rise in bilateral trade is largely due to India becoming a vital importer of Russian oil post Western sanctions imposed due to Russia's intervention in Ukraine. As Popow mentioned, "In 2022, Russian companies had a strong interest in the Indian market, providing an alternative. As a result, we are now offering rupee accounts for our Russian clients, with the possibility of the rupee being utilized not only as a payment currency but also as a savings currency," he added. Sberbank handles payments for about 70% of Russian exports to India.

11:47 Putin Extends Invitation to Mongolia for BRICS SummitRussian President Vladimir Putin met with Mongolian President Uchnaagiin Chürelsüch to commence his visit to Mongolia and extended an invitation for him to attend the upcoming BRICS summit in Russia. "We are expecting your presence," Putin stated to Russian news agencies during their conversation in Mongolia's capital, Ulan Bator. This grouping of prominent emerging economies, predominantly Russia and China, will convene at the end of October in Kazan, the capital of the Tatarstan republic. Putin expressed interest in discussing economic collaboration during his time in Mongolia. Conversations regarding the proposed gas pipeline, Power of Siberia 2, which Russia wishes to build to China, are likely to take place during Putin's visit to Ulan Bator.

11:22 Russia Reinforces Anti-Air Defense in BelgorodThe Russian military has reportedly bolstered its air defense systems in the Belgorod region, as per information from the Russian Defense Ministry. This border locale has been subject to Ukrainian counterattacks.

10:57 Ukraine Reports Railway Infrastructure AttacksRussia is alleged to have targeted railway infrastructure in various parts of Ukraine during the night, according to Ukrainian reports. The northern Sumy region and Dnipropetrovsk in central-eastern Ukraine were affected, as per statements from the state railway company.

10:28 Warning: Threat of Encirclement in Pokrovsk for Ukrainian TroopsHundreds of Ukrainian troops are in potential danger of being encircled by Russian forces in the Donetsk region, as suggested by Forbes. Russian forces have reportedly bypassed Ukrainian soldiers positioned between the villages of Memryk and the Vovcha River to approach Ukrainsk. If the 25th Airborne Brigade and its German-engineered Marder combat vehicles fail to thwart the enemy in this vicinity, the troops may find themselves surrounded, warned the Ukrainian Center for Defense Strategies. As many as four Ukrainian brigades could be under threat of encirclement in this region. A proposed Ukrainian retreat may be underway, with pro-Ukrainian Conflict Intelligence Team suggesting that withdrawal is advisable to avoid being trapped by Russian forces and cut off from their escape and supply routes. If the Ukrainian forces give way to 30 square miles, they may preserve entire Ukrainian battalions during a critical moment.

10:02 ISW: Russia Regains Lost Positions in KurskAccording to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), recent Russian forces have reclaimed positions previously lost in Kursk. They are reportedly stationed near the town of Olgovka, as per ISW assessments. The ISW believes that Ukrainian troops have retreated from this area to avoid encirclement. A Russian military blogger also suggests that Ukrainian forces have gained minor advances in the settlements of Pogrebki and Malaya Loknya (both northwest of Sudzha), while Russian forces abandoned their positions within these settlements. Furthermore, Ukrainian attacks on Russian ponton bridges have continued in the Gluschkowo region of the Seim River.

09:30 The mystery behind Mongolia's unwillingness to Detain PutinAlthough a global arrest warrant has been issued for Vladimir Putin, he is greeted with honor guards upon his arrival in Mongolia, a neighboring nation. This is not merely due to Mongolia's predicament of being sandwiched between the influential powers of Russia and China, as reported by ntv correspondent Rainer Munz.

09:00 Ukrainian Energy Facility Chief Dismissed for NegligenceThe head of Ukrainian state-owned energy company Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, has reportedly been dismissed. Sources close to the company suggest that his failure to secure energy facilities during intensified Russian attacks has led to his termination. The supervisory board of Ukrenergo voted four to two in favor of Kudrytskyi's dismissal. Kudrytskyi is under investigation for suspected corruption.

08:22 Military Draft Dodgers: Ukrainian Authorities Discover Over 570 Sketchy OperationsSince the initiation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian authorities have uncovered more than 570 questionable operations aiding individuals in dodging military service, as mentioned by Andrii Demtschenko, spokesperson for the state border guard service, as reported by "Kyiv Independent". These organizations assist Ukrainian men in leaving the country or obtaining falsified documents indicating they are unfit for military service, with prices ranging between $7,000 and $10,000. Men aged 18-60 are generally prohibited from leaving the country as they may be called up for military service. In 2024, law enforcement agencies uncovered more than 200 such operations, according to Demtschenko.

07:50 Russian Former Valuable Guy: Russians View Kursk Offensive as "Misfortune"Russian dissident and former wealthy fella Mikhail Khodorkovsky finds the Russian public's reaction to the Ukrainian advance in Kursk "quite intriguing." He shared this insight with the "Tagesspiegel" and stated that Russians regard the Ukrainian advance "not as an attack by an enemy, but more like an unfortunate event." People are angered by the administration's handling of the situation, and Putin's approval ratings have been decreasing.

07:22 Ukraine: Eight-Year-Old Loses Life in Russian Assault on SaporizhzhiaAccording to Ukrainian sources, two individuals were killed and two others injured in a Russian attack on the city of Saporizhzhia in southeastern Ukraine late last night around 11 PM. The governor of the Saporizhzhia region, Ivan Fedorov, reported that a 38-year-old woman and an 8-year-old boy were killed, and a 43-year-old and a 12-year-old girl were injured. The girl is currently in intensive care. A city building was also partially wrecked, causing damage to adjacent structures.

06:58 Scientists Believe They've Identified Launch Site of Putin's "Magical Missile"Two American researchers claim to have discovered the likely launch location of the 9M730 Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile in Russia. Praised by President Vladimir Putin as "untouchable," the missile is also known as the SSC-X-9 Skyfall. Using images from a satellite firm, the researchers found a construction project nearby a nuclear warhead storage facility, as reported by Reuters. This site, approximately 475 kilometers north of Moscow, is suspected to be the launch site for the previously secret missile. The researchers identified nine launch pads under construction at the location, which is believed to be suitable for a large, stationary rocket system, and the only such system Russia is currently developing is the Skyfall, according to the report. Neither the Russian Defense Ministry nor the embassy in Washington replied to a request for comment.

06:30 Moscow Oil Refinery Reduces Operations Following Alleged Ukrainian Drone AttackThe Moscow oil refinery of Gazprom Neft has temporarily reduced operations due to a fire allegedly caused by a Ukrainian drone attack, as reported by Reuters. The Euro+ unit, which contributes about 50% of the refinery's capacity, was shut down. Restoration of operations is expected to occur within five to six days after repairs are completed. Last year, the Moscow plant processed 11.6 million tons of crude oil, according to Reuters. The extent of the damage to the refinery's capacity remains unclear.

05:58 Russian Dissident: Western Approach Prolongs Putin's RuleRussian dissident and former wealthy fellow Mikhail Khodorkovsky criticizes the handling of Russia by Western governments. According to Khodorkovsky, the West is committing "several tactical blunders" and thereby extending Putin's tenure in power. He told the "Tagesspiegel" that the West needs to declare that it is at war with the decision-makers, not Russia itself, and that equating Russian decision-makers with the Russian population is wrong. Regarding the Ukraine conflict, Khodorkovsky states: "If the West had acted as it does now at the start of the comprehensive war in February 2022, the war would have ended already."

04:13 Zelensky: Retaking Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is DangerousUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announces a meeting with the head of the International Atomic Energy Organization (IAEA) in Kyiv. Zelensky states that the meeting will take place after Rafael Grossi's visit to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, as mentioned in a video posted on social media by Zelensky. Regrettably, governance of the plant is not possible for Ukraine at this stage of the war, Zelensky shares. "At the moment, I don't see such possibilities on the battlefield, and those that may be present are perilous." Grossi had previously indicated that he was on his way to the plant to "continue our aid and prevent a nuclear catastrophe". The largest nuclear power plant in Europe has been under Russian control since the initial days of the Russian invasion in 2022. Both sides accuse each other of launching attacks on the facility.

11:55 Zelensky Advocates for Long-Range Weapons Approval, Speaks of GermanyAt the frontline, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky once again pushes for long-range weapons during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof in Saporischschja. Besides approval for strikes on Russian interior territories, Zelensky emphasizes the need for delivering these missiles, he mentions during his visit in southern Ukraine. Although Russia partially occupies the Saporischschja region, the city itself remains untouched. The conversation revolved around new Patriot-type air defense systems, including ammunition, enhancing the existing fleet of F-16 combat jets supplied by partners, additional ammunition and equipment, and further sanctions against Russia, Zelensky revealed. "These measures are vital to hinder Russia from launching new confrontations in Ukraine," he stated. Zelensky expresses his hopes for authorization of long-range weapons, mentioning countries like USA, UK, France, and Germany. The Ukrainian capital views the situation with renewed optimism. No specifics are shared.

22:57 Kyiv Condemns Mongolia for Aiding Putin's Evasion of War Crimes JusticeUkraine has rebuked the Mongolian government for hosting Russian President Vladimir Putin, insisting on consequences. Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, Heorhiy Tychyj, stated from Kyiv that Putin's visit to Mongolia, despite being wanted for war crimes in Ukraine, infringes upon international justice. He added that Mongolia indirectly aids Putin's "war crimes." Putin visited the country yesterday. Tychyj further explained, "We will collaborate with our allies to impose consequences upon Ulaanbaatar." He also criticized the Mongolian government for failing to enforce the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant against Putin, calling it a setback for the ICC and the international justice system.

21:19 Putin Given Warm Welcome in Mongolia Despite ICC Arrest WarrantRussian President Vladimir Putin has received a warm welcome in Mongolia, despite an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC). Ukraine has pledged to work with its allies to enforce penalties against Mongolia. The ICC sought Putin's arrest over allegations of illegal child deportations during the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Putin was met by an honors guard upon his arrival at Ulaanbaatar airport today. He is in Mongolia to celebrate the 85th anniversary of the Soviet and Mongolian victory over Japan. A meeting with Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh is scheduled.

21:00 Report: Ukraine Uses 'Palianytsia' Drone Against Crimea Target for First TimeAccording to Ukrainian newspaper 'Ukrainska Prawda', Ukraine's military employed its indigenous 'Palianytsia' rocket drone against a military target in Russian-occupied Crimea for the first time in August. The drone's name, originating from Ukraine, is said to be used to mock Russians, who find it hard to pronounce correctly. Since the invasion's beginning, 'Palianytsia' is commonly used among Ukrainians to refer to Russian military personnel or saboteurs.

