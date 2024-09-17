Russia is carrying out sweeps to locate hired military personnel.

12:55 Kremlin Justifies Military Growth Due to Threats at BordersThe Kremlin justifies plans to expand its military to become the world's second-largest army with increasing threats at its borders. "The increase in threats at our peripheral borders is the reason for this," stated Kremlin spokesperson Dmitri Peskow during a press call. "This is due to the highly hostile environment at our western borders and instability at our eastern borders. This necessitates appropriate measures," he added. President Vladimir Putin ordered an expansion of the Russian army by 180,000 soldiers on Monday, bringing the total active soldiers to 1.5 million, making Russia the world's second-largest army after China.

12:30 Majority Opposes Long-Range Missiles for Kyiv in SurveysThe government in Kyiv aims to target Russian military logistics, including airports, command centers, and infrastructure. According to the new RTL/ntv Trendbarometer, a majority of 64 percent disagree with the delivery of Western weapons that could enable Ukraine to attack targets deep within Russia. 28 percent support this measure. A significant majority for the delivery of such missiles exists only among supporters of the Greens (53 percent) and the FDP (58 percent). Only 34 percent of SPD supporters and 31 percent of Union supporters favor this step. Neither BSW supporters (0 percent) nor a majority of AfD supporters (4 percent) approve. 61 percent of SPD and CDU/CSU supporters are against such weapons deliveries. Among AfD and BSW supporters, 91 percent and 97 percent, respectively, reject the transfer of long-range weapons. Opposition is higher in the east (83 percent) compared to the west (61 percent).

11:49 Routt Allegedly Wanted to Kill Putin and Kim Jong-UnAccording to the "Wall Street Journal," Ryan Wesley Routt, the suspect in the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, expressed a desire to kill Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-Un in the past. Chelsea Walsh, a nurse who worked in Ukraine in 2022 and met Routt several times, described him as the "most dangerous American" she met in Kyiv. Routt reportedly tried to join Ukrainian volunteer brigades and fight alongside Ukrainian forces.

11:18 Controversial Documentary "Russians in War" to be Shown at FestivalControversial Russian-Canadian filmmaker Anastasia Trofimova's documentary "Russians in War," which portrays her experiences with Russian troops at the front in Ukraine, will be shown at the Toronto International Film Festival. The Ukrainian ambassador to Canada criticizes the decision, stating that the festival is serving as a platform for Russian propaganda.

10:51 Russian Ambassador Skeptical About Peace TalksRussian Ambassador to Berlin Sergei Nechaev has expressed caution regarding potential peace negotiations with Ukraine. In an interview with Deutschlandfunk, Nechaev stated that a peace plan is necessary before Russia can assess its alignment with the plan.His comments come in response to statements made by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who has expressed a desire to expedite peace efforts.

10:31 UNDP to Assist Ukraine in Preparing for WinterUkrainian energy company Naftogaz is strengthening its cooperation with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to ensure energy security in Ukraine. Experts fear that Ukraine may face a harsh winter due to numerous Russian airstrikes on critical infrastructure, leading to power, heat, and water outages. UNDP is assisting Ukraine in several ways, including providing gas-powered generators to minimize supply disruptions to the population.

09:55 Power Outage in Sumy After Drone AttackAfter a Russian drone attack early in the morning, 280,000 people in the Ukrainian region of Sumy are still without power. The Ukrainian air force claims to have shot down 16 drones, with those that made it through causing damage to critical infrastructure.

09:28 Ukrainian Prisoner Beheaded by Russian SoldierUkrainian human rights commissioner reports that a Ukrainian prisoner of war was beheaded by a Russian soldier using a sword. The execution took place with the prisoner's hands bound with tape. The Russian soldier used a sword with the inscription "For Kursk." Ukrainian photographers Konstantin and Vlada Liberova publish images of Ukrainian soldiers who have survived Russian captivity.

Kyiv caught Moscow off-guard with an unexpected invasion in Kursk's border region in early August, prompting Russian military leadership to stay mum. However, Chechen commander Apti Alaudinov spread a wave of optimism on his Telegram channel, encouraging his followers to "relax, enjoy some popcorn, and watch our boys bring the enemy down," on the first day of the offensive. Since then, Alaudinov has become a prominent voice on the Kursk offensive, with his statements widely disseminated by Russian media. Experts consulted by AFP suggest that such media exposure is only plausible with the approval of those at the highest echelons. Like Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, Alaudinov seems to enjoy an extraordinary degree of freedom of speech, leading some to speculate that he might be a potential successor to the reportedly ailing Kadyrov.

08:42 Germany Doling Out 100 Million Euros as Winter Aid to UkraineGermany is doling out an additional 100 million euros as winter aid to Ukraine, relayed Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock during a visit to Moldova's capital, Chisinau. "Autumn's knocking on our door, and winter's not far behind," Baerbock said, highlighting the gathering chill before a gathering of the Moldova Partnership Platform. Russia is reportedly planning another "winter war," aiming to make life as challenging as possible for Ukranians.

08:01 Ukraine: Russian Forces Strike Energy Facilities in Sumy from the AirUkraine reported another significant drone assault by Russia overnight. Air defense managed to shoot down 34 out of 51 Russian drones, while they remained active in five regions. Local authorities reported energy infrastructure in the northeastern region of Sumy was also under attack. A total of 16 Russian drones were intercepted in Sumy, with essential infrastructure, including water supply systems and hospitals, relying on backup power sources. Emergency teams are currently engaged in repairs.

07:37 Ukraine: Russia Posts 1020 Casualties in 24 HoursRussia reported 1020 casualties - dead and wounded - since the previous day, according to the Ukrainian General Staff. The overall tally of Russian losses since the full-scale invasion commenced in February 2022 now stands at 635,880. Over the past 24 hours, six artillery systems and two tanks were reportedly put out of action, along with six armored vehicles and 66 drones.

07:10 Kyiv Post: Russian Military Airport in Engels under AttackThe Russian military airport in Engels, Saratov region, was reportedly under assault by attack drones overnight, according to Ukrainian news site "Kyiv Post," with audible detonations captured on video. Strategic bombers armed with missiles and used by Russia for attacking Ukrainian cities are reportedly housed at the airport.

06:35 Stoltenberg Endorses Debate on Long-Range Weapons for UkraineOutgoing NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg welcomes worldwide discussions surrounding the potential deployment of long-range weapons by Ukraine into Russian territory. "It's each ally's decision, but it's vital that we coordinate closely, as we always do," Stoltenberg told British broadcaster LBC. Ukraine has been requesting such authorization to attack Russian command centers, airfields, and infrastructure for weeks now. On the fear of conflict escalation, the Norwegian commented, "There are no risk-free options in war. But I still believe the greatest risk for us is that Putin emerges victorious in Ukraine."

06:13 Facebook and WhatsApp Ban Russian State Propaganda Channel RTMeta, the parent company of Facebook, has outlawed the dissemination of Russian state propaganda via channels like TV channel RT globally. RT, whose former name was Russia Today, along with associated entities, will be prohibited from Meta's platforms, including Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. RT has already been blocked within the EU since the spring of 2022 due to disinformation campaigns following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. For further details, please refer to:

05:33 Lukashenko Clears 37 Prisoners in BelarusThe Belarussian autocrat, Alexander Lukashenko, has granted clemency to 37 prisoners. The Belarussian presidential office in Minsk announced that these inmates were convicted of "extremism," a term commonly employed in Belarus to reprimand government critics. The report named six women and certain inmates with health issues among the pardoned. No specifics were provided regarding the identities of the 37 prisoners that received clemency. In the past couple of months, Lukashenko has extended clemency to prisoners who were detained for protesting against the government. In mid-August, he reduced the sentences of 30 political prisoners, followed by another 30 pardons during the early days of September. In these instances, the state leader had emphasized the inmates' remorse and their requests for mercy.

11:24 PM: Sweden Lined Up to Supervise Proposed NATO Force in FinlandNATO is devising a military setup in Finland's northern region, with Sweden poised to assume the main role. This entails the implementation of a unique model of multinational NATO forces, dubbed Forward Land Forces (FLF), analogous to those in other NATO nations bordering Russia. During a press conference in Stockholm, Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson and Finnish Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen disclosed this information. According to Jonson, Sweden is grateful for Finland's invitation to serve as the "structural nation" for this force. This force will bolster the overall security of NATO.

