Russia intends to construct nuclear-powered submersibles for gas transportation purposes.

Russia is developing nuclear-powered submarines for exporting liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Arctic to Asia. This could significantly decrease transport time via the Northern Sea Route, as stated by Mikhail Kowaltschuk, a close advisor to President Vladimir Putin and director of Russia's leading nuclear research facility, the Kurchatov Institute. He presented the submarine project at an industry conference in St. Petersburg last week, as reported on the event's official website on Wednesday.

16:15 UK Police Investigates Post Depot Fire, Probes Connection to European Package Bomb BlastUK authorities are currently investigating a package explosion at a postal facility, looking into potential links to similar incidents in Europe. A representative from the London Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command disclosed this information. The police are collaborating with other European security agencies, as they suspect an association between the incident and previous explosions across Europe. The German Federal Prosecutor's Office has also started an investigation. Some suspect Russia to be behind the incident. In early October, MI5 chief Ken McCallum issued a warning about potential Russian sabotage and arson aimed at creating disruption within Ukraine's supporting countries.

15:48 "Bringing the Fight to Their Shore": TV Crew Joins Ukrainian Elite Drone Unit's Operations

In late September, CNN accompanied a Ukrainian drone attack unit, from launch to explosion. This unit has carried out numerous such attacks, even penetrating deep into Russian territory.

15:27 France Deploys Newly Developed Kamikaze Drones to UkraineFrench Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu announced that France would provide Ukraine with newly developed kamikaze drones. The drones, developed by the French-German defense conglomerate KNDS, have a 45-minute operational duration and can observe, identify, and neutralize targets within a 5km radius. France will initially supply Ukraine with 100 of these remote-controlled explosives, which are expected to significantly contribute to the Caesar howitzers already being provided to Ukraine.

15:02 Weber: Zelensky's "Victory Plan" Demands Urgent NATO Attention - "NATO Has No Plan B"

Security expert Joachim Weber explains in an ntv interview why Zelensky's "victory plan" is currently not feasible and why NATO should urgently develop an alternative strategy.

14:38 Russian Lawmakers Advocate for Ban on "Neglect Propaganda"

Russian MPs have initiated a bill to prohibit "propaganda of child neglect." This proposition appears to have gained unanimous support from Russian lawmakers during its first reading. Russian Parliament Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin urged the lawmakers to vote for the ban, as ongoing conflicts, a declining birth rate, and an aging population present significant challenges to Russia.

14:09 Protesters Riot Over Church Conversion

Angry supporters of the Moscow Patriarch violently stormed a church in the Ukrainian city of Cherkassy after the military governor ordered its transfer to another denomination. The incident resulted in several injuries among both the protesters and the authorities.

13:54 Zelensky Seeks "Peace Through Intimidation" in Brussels

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged EU leaders for their support against Russia and emphasized the importance of deploying suitable missile systems in Ukraine to establish "peace through intimidation."

13:25 Imprisoned US Citizen Allegedly Tortured in Russian Custody

A fellow inmate claims that Stephen Hubbard, a US citizen recently sentenced to prison in Russia for alleged mercenary activities in Ukraine, has been continuously abused, including being beaten, starved, and subjected to electric shocks and forced sexual activities, while in Russian custody.

12:50 Warning of Russian Ghost Fleet

Experts have raised concerns about a potential Russian "ghost fleet" lurking in Arctic waters, which could pose a significant threat. This fleet is believed to consist of older, obsolete ships, which remain undetected due to their camouflage and an absence of electronic signatures.

The so-called Russian ghost fleet is leaving oil slicks across the world's seas, posing a risk to the environment. According to investigations by "Politico" and "SourceMaterial", Russian vessels have caused major spills in at least nine instances over the years. The report mentions a growing fleet of over 600 ships transporting oil on Russia's behalf, often with ownership concealed. Many of these ships are old, poorly maintained, and uninsured, making it challenging to hold them accountable in the event of a leak or severe accident. Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard views these ships as a "significant threat" to the marine environment. "The oil spills and the risk of oil slicks are terrible," says Isaac Levi, head of the Europe-Russia division and an expert on ghost fleets at the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air. "It's like a time bomb."

12:23 Land heavily contaminated with unexploded ordnance - Kyiv seeks international aid

Ukraine is making every effort to quickly decontaminate vast tracts of land mined with explosives. The success depends on assistance from allies, says Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Julia Svyrydenko at an international conference on mine clearance in Lausanne, Switzerland. Prime Minister Denys Shmyral is also in attendance. Large areas of Ukraine are contaminated with hundreds of thousands of mines, cluster munitions, and unexploded ordnance left by both Russia and Ukraine in combat zones.

11:58 Moscow's reaction to the victory plan

Moscow continues to portray its war in Ukraine as a success. It remains unmoved in response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's "victory plan". Meanwhile, more critical voices in Russia are growing louder. For instance, imprisoned ultranationalist Girkin labels the situation a "strategic defeat", as reported by ntv correspondent Rainer Munz.

11:34 Further Russian advance near Pokrovsk could lead to significant drop in Ukrainian steel production

Ukrainian steel production could decrease by half if Russian troops capture a crucial coal mine near Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, according to Reuters, citing Oleksandr Kalenkov, head of the Ukrainian steel producers' association. The mine produces a particular type of coal essential for coke production, a vital element in steelmaking. This is the second most significant source of income for Ukraine after agriculture. According to trade data, metal exports in the first eight months of the year were worth almost $2 billion - funds needed to keep Ukraine afloat.

The Pokrovsk coal mine, the largest coking coal producer in Ukraine and one of the largest in Eastern Europe, is located 10 kilometers west of Pokrovsk. The mine supplies coal for coke production, crucial in steelmaking and the second-largest source of income for Ukraine after agriculture, as reported by Reuters. The eastern front near Pokrovsk has witnessed intense fighting for several months and is a critical focus of the Russian offensive in the Donetsk region. Pokrovsk is an essential logistics hub for Ukrainian forces. According to trade data, Ukraine's steel product exports in the first eight months of 2024 totaled almost $2 billion.

11:05 Zelensky heading to Brussels: "The most important thing now is increased protection for Ukraine before winter"

Before the EU summit of heads of state and government in Brussels, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is calling for additional aid for his country's "victory plan". "The most crucial thing now is increased protection for Ukraine before winter," Zelensky says in a video message from the plane to Brussels, which he posted on Telegram. The Ukrainian president plans to present his "victory plan" to his EU colleagues today. "All European heads of state and government will hear how we need to strengthen our position," he adds further. "We must put an end to this war in a fair manner."

11:05 Australia to provide Ukraine with numerous Abrams tanks

Australia is now set to provide 49 of its aging Abrams M1A1 tanks to Ukraine. Defense Minister Richard Marles explains that the government will deliver most of its US-made M1A1 tanks worth around €150 million to Ukraine - months after Kyiv requested it. In February, Marles had stated that this was not on the agenda of his government.

10:46 NATO chief: Talks with Moscow should only begin from a position of power

The new NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte suggests that Ukraine should only initiate talks with Russia from a position of strength. "We are prepared, if necessary, in the long term," Rutte says before a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is also expected. "Of course, we would like to reach a point where Ukraine can enter negotiations with Russia from a position of strength. Until that moment arrives, he (Zelensky) can rely on continued support."

10:15 "Closest tank engagement I've ever seen" - Ukrainian tank destroys Russian military transporter

A Ukrainian tank has destroyed an enemy troop transporter in the Russian region of Kursk from a close range. Videos show the armored Russian vehicle being struck by a shell from the tank's cannon from just a few meters away. Shortly afterwards, a second Ukrainian tank fires another shot at the wreckage of the Russian military transporter. According to a Forbes report, it was two T-64 or T-72 tanks from Ukraine's 17th Tank Brigade that were involved. Former US General Mark Hertling describes the incident on X as "the closest tank engagement I've ever seen".

09:52 Russian Aerial Bombardments in Syria: Ten Civilians KilledRussia's military forces aren't keeping their assaults limited to Ukraine. There have been Russian airstrikes in northwest Syria, where activists reported on Wednesday evening that ten individuals were killed and an additional thirty got wounded. Among the ten civilians killed near the city of Idlib, there was also a child, as stated by the Syrian Human Rights Observatory. Among the injured were fourteen children, it added. The Observatory reported that Russia targeted a sawmill, a furniture workshop, and an olive oil factory on the outskirts of the city of Idlib.

09:24 Moscow Region's Special Unit Deputy Commander AssassinatedIn the Moscow region, the deputy commander of a military special unit met his end due to gunfire in his vehicle. According to various independent Russian sources, including "Important Stories", an unidentified gunman opened fire on 44-year-old Nikita Klenkov at close range. Klenkov had returned from the conflict in Ukraine just a week prior.

08:55 Russian Far-Right Nationalist Sees "Military Defeat" in CampaignRussian jailed far-right nationalist Igor Girkin sees no success for his nation in the ongoing war. The Institute for the Study of War mentioned that the former officer estimates that the summer and autumn offensive campaign have not achieved their objectives. It is also improbable that this will happen before the so-called mud season, Girkin asserted. He even spoke of a "strategic military defeat". According to Girkin, who is wanted internationally for the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, the Russian offensive in Kharkiv has stalled, and the offensives in the Donetsk region have only pushed back Ukrainian positions without breaking the front line. The Russian forces would need to utilize their reserves to defend against the Ukrainian advance into the Kursk region. The Ukrainian defense has been successful in repelling Russian offensives with minimal territorial losses, conducting strong counterattacks, preserving unused reserves, and maintaining morale in the military and society.

08:23 Wave of Russian Drones Over UkraineRussia is again unleashing countless drone attacks upon Ukraine. The air defense managed to shoot down 22 out of 56 Russian drones during the nocturnal attack, the Ukrainian military reported. Drones were likely also taken down by electronic countermeasures and crashed, totaling 27. Two drones headed towards Belarus. However, five drones did hit infrastructure in areas adjacent to the front. Attacks on energy infrastructure are reported in the southern Ukrainian region of Mykolaiv. No casualties were reported, but certain regions experienced power outages, according to regional governor Vitaliy Kim.

07:55 SBU: Ukrenergo's Security Chief DetainedUkraine's security service (SBU) claims to have apprehended one of the security chiefs of the state energy company Ukrenergo. He is accused of justifying the Russian invasion, questioning the existence of an independent Ukrainian state, and approving the killing of civilians. He allegedly also shared information about the effects of attacks on critical infrastructure. Ukrenergo announced on Telegram that it has suspended one of its employees in connection with the case: "Statements justifying Russian aggression are unacceptable to the Ukrenergo team," it stated. Ukrenergo also noted that nine of its employees have been killed during their work by Russian attacks, and another 11 are at the front. If convicted, the suspect could face up to eight years in prison and the confiscation of his property.

07:23 US Ambassador Dampens Zelensky's NATO Entrance HopesThe NATO currently has no intentions to admit Ukraine into the alliance in the near future, according to US Ambassador to NATO, Julianne Smith, as reported by "Voice of America". "I think NATO's position on this issue is very clear. We stated at the 75th anniversary summit that Ukraine is on an irreversible path to membership and that Ukraine will become a member of the alliance. We are not at a stage where the alliance is discussing a short-term invitation," Smith said ahead of the NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels. Yesterday, President Volodymyr Zelensky presented his "victory plan" in Kyiv, with Ukraine's admission to NATO being a central point.

06:56 White House Sets Date for Ramstein MeetingThe US government has rescheduled a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group to November and will conduct it online. The White House announced this following a phone call between Biden and President Volodymyr Zelensky, which also discussed new millions in aid for Ukraine. Originally, Biden was to convene a session of the Ukraine Contact Group on October 12 in Germany, but this was postponed due to Hurricane "Milton". The Ukraine Defense Contact Group is a US-led group of over 50 countries, including all 32 NATO members, that meets at the US Air Base Ramstein in Germany. The last meeting in Ramstein on September 6 was the 24th gathering of the group since its establishment in April 2022.

06:30 Israel: "Advanced" Russian Weapons Discovered with HezbollahIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that his nation's military had discovered "advanced" Russian weapons in Hezbollah militia strongholds in southern Lebanon. According to the French daily "Le Figaro", Netanyahu stated that only the Lebanese army is permitted to possess weapons south of the Litani River, as per a 2006 UN resolution. "However, Hezbollah has constructed hundreds of tunnels and hiding places in this area, where we have recently discovered a number of advanced Russian weapons," the newspaper quoted him as saying.

06:02 Ukraine Holds Grim TitleToday, a mine clearance conference is underway in Ukraine, hosted in Lausanne. As per the United Nations, Ukraine holds the unfortunate title of the most heavily mined nation worldwide. A danger zone, twice the size of Bavaria, is present, with underwater mines also posing threats. Since the commencement of the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, over 1,000 casualties have been reported due to mines and unexploded ordnance - with 300 fatalities, including 30 this year alone. Approximately 2,100 deminers have been working diligently, surveying over 1,500 square kilometers - roughly equal in size to Berlin and Hamburg combined - and deactivating over 530,000 explosive items. Estimates suggest that clearing the entire nation would cost around 30 billion euros.

05:05 Ukraine Wide-scale Alerts for Combat Drone AttacksOvernight, vast areas of Ukraine have faced attacks from Russian combat drones. Air alerts have been issued in most regions, but no damage has been reported yet. Meanwhile, Russian air defense in the Bryansk border region allegedly downed three Ukrainian drones, according to the region's governor, Alexander Bogomaz, without any reported damage or injuries.

01:45 Munitions Factory Plan between Ukraine and LithuaniaAccording to Lithuania's Ministry of Economy, Ukraine and Lithuania are planning to construct a munitions factory together. The facility will focus on producing versatile RDX explosives. Construction is scheduled to begin in Lithuania next year.

00:04 Blast at British DHL Warehouse: Potential Russian ConnectionFollowing a fire at a DHL warehouse in Birmingham, UK, anti-terror police are investigating a potential Russian sabotage act, as reported by The Guardian. The incident, alleged to have been caused by an explosive device within a package transported by air, occurred on July 22. No injuries were reported. A similar incident transpired at a DHL cargo center in Leipzig, Germany, around the same time. The German federal prosecutor's office has taken charge of the investigation. Security sources propose a Russian connection.

23:01 Zelensky to Attend NATO Defense Ministers' MeetingUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to attend the NATO defense ministers' meeting on Thursday, according to a revised agenda. Today, Zelensky presented his victory plan, including an invitation for NATO membership.

