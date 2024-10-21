Russia insists on receiving proof of voting manipulation in Moldova.

Russia is pushing back on allegations from President Maia Sandu, a supporter of the West, that her votes were manipulated during the election. According to Russian news agencies, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated, "If she believes some criminal organizations cost her votes, she should provide proof."

Preliminary results, as stated by Peskov, suggest that a significant portion of people in the ex-Soviet nation of Moldova disagree with Sandu's political stance.

The electoral commission in Chisinau confirmed that Sandu obtained the most votes in the initial round of the presidential election, setting up a face-off against former prosecutor general Alexandru Stoianoglo of the Socialist Party, backed by the pro-Russian former president, Igor Dodon, on November 3.

In the past, Sandu implicated "undemocratic forces" in an unrivaled attack on the election, alleging that 300,000 votes were purchased with millions of dollars by criminal groups in collusion with a foreign power. However, she failed to provide specifics.

In response, Peskov accused Sandu's government of running an unjust campaign by limiting the pro-Russian opposition's campaigning opportunities. Numerous Russian-language media outlets were blocked in the nation, while pro-Russian forces continued to face bans and persecution. Yet, despite these challenges, many Moldovans did not support Sandu's policies, as per Peskov. "That's worth taking into account." The traditionally divided nation between Russia and the West looks towards EU membership.

