Russia inflicts most massive air strikes on Ukraine since the start of the war

In Ukraine, which has been bombed by Russia, more than 20 people were killed and more than 130 others injured in unprecedented air strikes across the country shortly before the New Year. The Ukrainian leadership spoke of massive "terror" against the civilian population. By Friday afternoon, 26 people were known to have been killed and 137 injured, according to the regional Ukrainian authorities. There were deaths in Dnipro, Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, Odessa, Lviv (Lviv) and the capital Kiev.

The military in Kiev spoke of the "most massive air attack" on Ukraine since the beginning of the war - almost two years ago. According to the Ukrainian air force, Russia fired 158 missiles and combat drones against the country. The Ukrainian commander-in-chief Valery Salushnyj spoke of 122 missiles and cruise missiles as well as 36 drones. Never since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine have there been such heavy air strikes in one day as at the end of the year.

The highest officially reported number of Russian missiles fired at Ukraine in one day to date was more than 90. This time, the air defense was able to intercept more than 70 percent of the Russian attacks, said Salushnyj. The strikes were carried out in several waves from different directions and using strategic bombers.

However, there were also casualties from shelling in the western Ukrainian city of Khmelnytskyi and in the small town of Konotop in the Sumy region, which is close to the Russian border. There were power cuts in several areas of the country. Many people sought shelter from the attacks in the metro in Kiev.

Source: www.ntv.de