During the Cold War period, researchers from the Soviet Union conducted studies on biological weapons at Sergiyev Posad-6. In 2022, reconstruction commenced on this secluded military site, located northeast of Moscow. According to media reports, Moscow intends to conduct research on dangerous microorganisms at the site.

As reported by the "Washington Post", satellite imagery taken from 2022 to 2024 show activities such as construction at the isolated facility, Sergiyev Posad-6. The site served as a significant research center for biological weapons during the Cold War period.

The recent satellite images reveal the construction of four buildings with a remarkable number of air purification systems, commonly found only in high-security laboratories. Additionally, there's a structure with tall chimneys, suggestive of a small power plant. The construction of an underground tunnel connecting the laboratories and the suspected power plant is also evident.

Moreover, Russian authorities have recently announced that scientists will make use of these laboratories to examine deadly microbes, such as the Ebola virus, with the aim of bolstering the nation's defense against bioterrorism and future pandemics.

However, U.S. intelligence officials and bioweapons experts stated that the images do not provide conclusive evidence of offensive bioweapons research in Russia. Labs designed for vaccine research can appear similar to those focused on developing bioweapons.

Andrew C. Weber, a former high-ranking Pentagon official, expressed concern about Moscow's decision to incorporate new research capabilities within their military, particularly at a secret site with a history in bioweapon research.

Weber also connects the expansion of research capabilities in Sergiyev Posad-6 to the Kremlin's nuclear threats during the Ukraine conflict. "Putin has openly threatened with nuclear weapons," Weber said to the "Washington Post". "But since they would never admit to having biological weapons, the way to send a message is to discuss these facilities. The implied message is: 'Hey, we have this capability. And don't think we won't use it.'"

The European Union has expressed concern about the ongoing activities at Sergiyev Posad-6, given its history as a biological weapons research center during the Cold War period. The European Union is closely monitoring the situation, as they believe that Russia's intentions for the site may pose a threat to global health security.

Given Russia's membership in the Council of Europe and its obligation to comply with the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention, the European Union has urged Russia to clarify its intentions for the site and ensure transparency in its activities at Sergiyev Posad-6.

