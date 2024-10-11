Russia Implemented Mandatory Minimum Pricing for Exported Wheat

22:17 One Casualty and Five Wounds in Russian Airstrike on KupyanskA Russian airstrike on Kupyansk in the Kharkiv Oblast resulted in one casualty and five injuries. As per Ukraine's emergency service's statement, the airstrike hit a residential area of the city, causing two residential houses and two outbuildings to catch fire.

21:45 UK Enforces Restrictions on Two OligarchsThe UK government has imposed restrictions on two Russian tycoons. The UK government's website declared that sanctions have been imposed on Andriy Melnitschenko and Hryhoriy Berezkin. Their assets have been frozen, and travel bans are in effect. Melnitschenko has been under EU sanctions since 2022. He leads the global fertilizer company Eurochem and the coal and energy company SUEK, both of which are among the world's top players in their respective sectors. Berezkin is the owner of the YESN group and has a close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The main activities of his companies include oil and electricity, media, and risk investments.

21:05 World Bank Approves Billion-Dollar Trust Fund for KyivThe World Bank's board of directors approved the creation of a special trust fund for Ukraine worth at least $10 billion. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this via Telegram. "The primary contributors will be the United States and several other countries, and in the future, the fund's size can grow through the participation of additional donors," Shmyhal wrote. According to him, the funds will be utilized to support the state budget, mainly for salaries and social expenses, and for urgent economic measures.

20:31 Russians Amplify Assaults in Saporizhzhia and KhersonUkrainian forces reportedly repelled numerous Russian attacks in the regions of Kherson and Saporizhzhia since the beginning of the week. "The defense forces of southern Ukraine in the Kherson Oblast repelled 29 attacks. Five attacks were reported in the direction of Kherson, and two in the direction of Saporizhzhia during the past day," the Southern Command's statement read. Russia used 318 FPV drones, including three Lancet drones, and dropped 428 guided bombs. Despite continuous attacks, no progress was made. This aligns with an earlier warning from Ukrainian forces that Russia plans to make a breakthrough towards Orichiv and Mala Tokmachka in the Saporizhzhia Oblast in the coming days. The new Russian offensive in southern Saporizhzhia is ongoing while Moscow's troops advance in eastern Ukraine.

19:50 CNN Journalist Detained Over Kursk ReportageA Russian court has ordered the detention of a CNN journalist who covered events in the Ukrainian-controlled part of the Russian region of Kursk. Patrick Walsh, who works for the US news outlet, was accused of illegally crossing the Russian border while accompanying Ukrainian soldiers into the town of Sudzha. Walsh, a British national, is currently not in Russia and has been added to a wanted list. He previously worked for the British broadcaster Channel 4 News and the British newspaper "The Guardian" in Moscow.

19:14 Russian Woman Convicted for TreasonA Russian court has sentenced a woman who worked at a military plant to 12.5 years in prison for allegedly passing military data to intelligence services in Kyiv during Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The woman, who worked at Uralvagonzavod, one of Russia's largest tank factories, was found guilty of providing military-technical data that could be used against the Russian army, according to the Russian state news agency TASS. She and her husband were apprehended in the spring of 2023.

18:40 Lithuania Provides Additional Military Aid to UkraineLithuania will provide further assistance to Ukraine in its fight against Russia. The Lithuanian government received the first 1,000 combat drones from five Lithuanian manufacturers, which will be given to the Ukrainian armed forces. They are expected to be delivered to Ukraine in the coming weeks along with additional equipment, launch and control systems for the unmanned aerial vehicles, and training opportunities. Lithuania has ordered more than 7,000 combat drones from local manufacturers for a total of eight million euros, with around 2,300 intended for its own army and nearly 5,000 for the Ukrainian armed forces.

18:09 Scholz's Aid Package for Kyiv Includes Anticipated Military GoodsThe military aid package announced by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz includes additional air defense systems of the type Iris-T and Skynex, Flakpanzer Gepard, tank and self-propelled howitzers, battle tanks, armored vehicles, combat drones, radars, and artillery ammunition. However, many of these items were already known to be part of Germany's planned aid to Ukraine. The two Skynex systems, for example, were listed on the German government's list of military equipment "in preparation/implementation" for Ukraine months earlier. The planned delivery of additional Gepards, howitzers, Leopard 1 battle tanks, and drones was also disclosed in a video published by the German military around two months ago. The military blogger "German Aid to Ukraine" concludes that there is no new aid from Berlin for Kyiv today.

17:39 Baerbock Warns of Russia's "Cold War" AggressionGerman Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock calls for enhanced backing for Ukraine's air defense amidst Russia's "cold war" maneuvers against the nation. She highlights that Russia's invitation to a peace summit remains open, as global peace is paramount, yet she criticizes Putin for contradicting peace appeals by actively destroying civilian infrastructure to enforce a ruthless "cold war" upon Ukraine's people. Subsequently, she emphasizes the urgency to aid Ukraine with air defense to safeguard residual energy supply facilities.

17:03 Russian Forces Seize Control Over Half of TorezAs per Ukrainian reports, the Russian military has gained control over approximately half of Torez, an eastern Ukrainian mining town in the Donetsk region. The head of Torez's military administration, Vasyl Chyntsyk, communicated this on Ukrainian television, stating that nearly 60% of the city remains under Ukrainian control, while the remaining half is in enemy hands. However, a further Russian takeover was thwarted on Thursday. Out of Torez's original inhabitants, around 1,150 people are reportedly holding out in the severely damaged city.

16:29 Brussels Sets Sights on Monday Sanctions against Iran's Missile Exports to RussiaThe European Union is expected to announce sanctions against Iran for its provision of ballistic missiles to Russia on Monday, according to a senior EU official. At the EU foreign ministers' meeting on Monday, a first set of sanctions will be announced, targeting both individuals and organizations, according to the source, but without providing further specifics.

15:59 Kyiv Investigates Potential War Crime in Journalist's Death in Russian CustodyUkraine's General Prosecutor's Office probes a possible war crime after the confirmation of a Ukrainian journalist's death in Russian custody. The ongoing investigation into Roschtschyna's disappearance has been reclassified, the General Prosecutor's Office announced. The suspicion of a "war crime involving intentional homicide" is under investigation following Roschtschyna's death, confirmed by the Ukrainian coordinator for prisoners of war's spokesman, Petro Jazenko. The circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear.

15:29 Russia Reports Gains in Eastern Ukraine and KurskRussian troops appear to be making further territorial gains in eastern Ukraine, according to reports. They have captured the village of Ostriwske, as per Russia's state news agency TASS, citing Moscow's defense ministry. In addition, Russian forces have regained control over two villages in the Russian region of Kursk: Novaya Soroschina and Pokrovskiy. Ukrainian troops had crossed the border on August 6 and continue to hold portions of Kursk.

14:58 Scholz Assures New, Wide-Ranging Weapons Delivery to UkraineGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz has pledged extensive additional military aid from western allies to Ukraine, valued at 1.4 billion euros. This includes air defense systems, artillery, and drones, according to Scholz during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin. Afterward, Zelenskyy disclosed a peace plan for Ukraine that he would discuss privately with Scholz. This opening presents an opportunity for a fair peace while Russia shuns diplomatic honesty, Zelenskyy suggested.

14:27 Zelenskyy Petitions Vatican for Aid in Prisoner ExchangeUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appealed to Pope Francis for assistance in securing the release of Ukrainians held captive by Russia. Roughly 35 minutes of their meeting in the Vatican, Zelenskyy stated, centered around this issue. The Pope's support is being sought to facilitate the return of these captives. Furthermore, Zelenskyy extended an invitation to the Vatican to participate in a conference on prisoners of war during the end of the month in Canada.

13:56 Russia Declares New Advance in DonetskFollowing the acquisition of Vuhledar, Russian forces are reportedly making further progress in the Donetsk region of Ukraine. They now hold approximately half of the town of Torez, according to Torez's military administration head, Vasyl Chyntsyk. Ukraine surrendered the critical defensive stronghold of Vuhledar in early October. Since then, Russian troops have been attempting to assert more territory along the front in Donetsk.

13:47 Scholz to Meet Erdogan Next Week - "Crucial Partner" in Ukraine ConflictGerman Chancellor Scholz will visit Turkey at the end of the following week, according to Vice-Government Spokesperson Wolfgang Büchner. During their Istanbul meeting on October 19, Scholz will meet with Turkish President Erdogan. The planned discussions encompass Russia's war against Ukraine, the Middle East situation, and migration. Regarding Ukraine, Büchner highlights Turkey's role as a "critical partner" in resolving the conflict, while a Foreign Ministry spokesperson dismisses rumors of Turkey joining a new Ukraine contact group, calling them "speculations" not worthy of comment.

13:36 Putin Praise "First-Rate" Relations with Iran at Initial Meeting with PresidentRussian President Vladimir Putin commended the robust relationships between Russia and Iran at their first face-to-face meeting, held with Iranian President Massoud Peseschkian. Putin expressed that Iran is a priority for Moscow, and their relations are flourishing significantly, with an observed surge in trade volume this year. Putin made these remarks at the Turkmen capital of Ashgabat, where the two leaders were participating in an international gathering. Prior to this encounter, the two heads of state only communicated through phone calls. There have been allegations from Ukraine and the USA that Iran is supplying weapons to Russia for use in its conflict against Ukraine, including rockets and drones.

13:20 Persistent Oil Depot Blaze in Crimea After Five DaysThe fire that broke out in a Crimean Peninsula oil depot, which Ukraine designated as a target, has yet to be completely extinguished, five days later, as reported by local authorities. Igor Tkachenko, the head of the Russian-nominated administration, stated that firefighters are still on the scene, and the situation has been stabilized and regained control. The oil terminal in Feodossia city, located on Crimea's eastern coast, was attacked by Ukraine on Monday.

12:56 Reinforcing Countermeasures: Faeser Sets Up Maritime GSG-9 Unit in Baltic SeaGerman Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser is said to be reinforcing federal police units in the North and Baltic Seas, with a permanent stationing of a maritime GSG 9 unit in the Schleswig-Holstein town of Neustadt. This will enable the specialized anti-terror unit to respond more quickly to crisis situations from this Baltic Sea town. The stationing reportedly stems from threats to critical infrastructure derived from potential sabotage activities. The GSG 9's maritime units are equipped with high-speed boats and specialized dive teams.

12:31 Successful Cyberattack on Russian Military Training by Ukrainian SpiesSpecial agents from Ukraine's military intelligence service are reported to have launched a cyberattack on the network infrastructure of the North Caucasian Federal University, which houses training for drone operators, digital communication specialists, engineers, and physicists for the Russian army. The hackers are believed to have disseminated a call for support of the Ukrainian armed forces' offensive operations.

11:56 ntv Correspondent in Odessa: Ukraine Fears Compromised Ceasefire AgreementUkrainian President Zelensky is visiting European leaders in London, Paris, Rome, and Berlin, following the suspension of the Ukraine conference in Ramstein. In Germany, Zelensky is scheduled to meet with Scholz and Steinmeier. ntv reporter Stephan Richter hints at possible discussion topics:

11:35 Zelensky Meets with Pope in VaticanUkrainian President Zelensky conversed with Pope Francis in the Vatican this morning. The Holy See reported that the meeting lasted for half an hour, and Zelensky presented the Catholic Church leader with a painting titled "Bucha Massacre," depicting a girl amidst ruins. This was Zelensky's third visit to the Vatican since the onset of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Pope Francis has consistently advocated for peace, often drawing sharp criticism from Kyiv. In March, Francis sparked a diplomatic dispute between Kyiv and the Vatican, admonishing Ukraine to "surrender and negotiate." Zelensky is now set to proceed to Berlin.

11:05 Söder and Röttgen Advocate for More Unwavering Support for UkraineCSU leader Markus Söder urged the EU to maintain unity in assisting Ukraine, which is under assault from Russia, before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit. Söder argued that the EU must not allow itself to be swayed by the AfD or Sahra Wagenknecht's coalition in its foreign policy. "The AfD and Sahra Wagenknecht act as Putin's mouthpieces," Söder emphasized. "Our foreign policy must not be affected by their persuasions." Söder rejected suggestions from eastern German CDU politicians for increased diplomatic efforts to settle the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. "Such appeasement would result in new menaces that could jeopardize half of Europe within five or six years," the CSU leader warned. Simultaneously, CDU foreign policy expert Norbert Röttgen called for more substantial aid to Ukraine and criticized the German government's course. Röttgen faulted the closing of the Ukraine conference planned for tomorrow in Ramstein. "It's a worrisome sign of European leadership weakness that we're unable to conduct this conference even without the American president and achieve substantial outcomes," he explained to Wirtschaftswoche.

10:51 Long Prison Term for Intended Attack on Russian Recruitment OfficeIn Russia, a man has been given an 18-year jail sentence for allegedly plotting a bomb attack on a military recruitment office. The 45-year-old man from Siberia was found guilty by a military court of collaborating with a foreign nation, participating in a terrorist organization, and attempting an arson attack, as per the FSB security service. According to investigators, the man contacted a representative of a paramilitary organization deemed a terrorist group in Russia over the internet. He then crafted incendiary devices to torch a recruitment office in Barnaul, southern Siberia.

10:38 Putin Meets with Iranian President's CounterpartRussian President Vladimir Putin has touched down in Turkmenistan, where he'll participate in an international gathering with notable political figures from Central Asia. A tête-à-tête with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was also on the agenda to discuss the tension in the Middle East. In his introductory speech, Putin reiterated his ambition to construct a new global order alongside Russia's allies and partners, according to a Kremlin-released video. Moscow and Tehran sealed a deal worth approximately 1.5 billion euros, granting Iran permission to sell drones to Russia for deployment against Ukraine. The US suspects that Iran has also supplied Russia with short-range ballistic missiles.

10:21 Ukraine Alleges Destruction of Russian HelicopterUkrainian troops claim to have obliterated a Mi-8 helicopter in the Kharkiv region, as reported by the Kyiv Independent. The military didn't offer specifics on how the helicopter was brought down. The worth of the helicopter is estimated at 10 to 15 million dollars.

09:50 Kiesewetter Warns of Ukraine's Imminent DominationCDU foreign policy expert Roderich Kiesewetter highlights the urgency of decisive support for Ukraine before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's trip to Germany. In an interview with ARD "Morning Magazine," he emphasized that not enough attention is being paid to the gravity of the situation. "Ukraine faces imminent subjugation, there's a danger of mass exodus, and Putin questions the need for talks." Diplomatic overtures are ineffective in convincing Russian President Putin to negotiate "because he sees that Ukraine is running low on ammunition."

09:19 Ukraine: Russia Deploys 50,000 Troops to KurskAs reported by the Kyiv Independent, Russian troops have relocated around 50,000 soldiers from various battlefronts to the Russian region of Kursk since the initiation of the Ukrainian offensive. Ukrainian military commander Oleksandr Syrskyi confirmed this in a television documentary. The Ukrainian leadership has acknowledged that one of the main objectives of the offensive since August has been to divert Russian forces away from battlefields in Ukraine.

08:51 Lange Opposes Conceding Territory to RussiaSecurity expert Nico Lange advises against surrendering Ukrainian territory to Russia. If Russia is given control over some Ukrainian territories, there will be no peace, he told Bild. "Putin's ultimate objective is not territories, but power over Ukraine."

08:13 Glukhovsky Warns of Putin's Plans for a New GenerationRussian author Dmitry Glukhovsky, now in exile, hopes for resistance against Kremlin leader Putin in Europe. "Over the past three decades, a generation has developed that aspires to a comfortable, joyful, and free life," says the 45-year-old. Millions of Russians in the cities do not support the war against Ukraine and have the potential to resist the regime. He predicts that Putin will attempt to corrupt "this new generation" in the next five to seven years. Despite this, he remains hopeful about the future because the war is unpopular in Russia, and many people in the country long for a different life.

07:36 Odessa Suffers Multiple Fatalities Following Russian Missile AttackA Russian missile strike on the southern Ukrainian region of Odessa has resulted in four fatalities, as reported by local officials. A ballistic missile struck a two-story building inhabited and utilized by civilians, regional governor Oleh Kiper announced via Telegram. Ten more individuals were wounded.

07:11 NATO Urges Germany to Significantly Increase Defense BudgetNATO considers the "turnaround" policy of Chancellor Olaf Scholz inadequate and demands a significant increase in Germany's defense spending. "Two percent is not sufficient for Germany; it needs to move towards three percent," stated the highest German NATO commander, Christian Badia, in an interview with Süddeutsche Zeitung. Germany currently meets the NATO goal of spending two percent of its GDP on defense. At a GDP of approximately 4 trillion euros, three percent would correspond to approximately 40 billion euros more annually.

06:49 Rising Insurance Costs for Ships Navigating Ukrainian Shipping CorridorInsurance expenses for vessels traveling through the Ukrainian shipping corridor in the Black Sea have increased significantly this week, as reported by two unidentified market participants to financial news agency Bloomberg. The insurance costs now total one percent of the ship's worth. Though traffic has remained steady, further Russian attacks could make shipowners more cautious.

06:21 Ukraine Certifies Newest Drone ModelsSince the beginning of the year, more than 140 unmanned aerial systems and 33 ground robot systems of Ukrainian origin have been authorized for military use in Ukraine, according to a report from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry via state news agency Ukrinform. Around 40 percent of these were certified during the third quarter, demonstrating a rise in Ukrainian weapons production.

05:42 Kyiv Receives Reports of ExplosionsExplosions were reported in Kyiv overnight, prompting air defense forces to be activated in the capital, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, as reported by RBC-Ukraine. "Explosions can be heard in the capital - air defense forces are active. Stay in shelters," he announced via Telegram.

04:17 Zelensky Expected in Berlin for Meeting with Scholz

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to visit Berlin as part of his European travels. According to sources in Kyiv, Zelensky will meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at 2:30 PM. During these discussions, Zelensky will bring up the need for additional weapons for Ukraine's defense against Russian invaders, as well as strategies towards a peaceful resolution. Initially, Zelensky was slated to participate in a summit regarding Ukraine's situation at the US airbase in Ramstein on Saturday. However, this gathering was delayed after US President Joe Biden postponed his trip to Germany due to Hurricane "Milton." Prior to visiting Germany, Zelensky met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte in London, followed by a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, and then with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome. During his European tour, Zelensky is seeking more backing for the resistance against Russian invasion forces.

03:21 Biden and Scholz stand firm in support of Ukraine against Russian aggression

After postponing his visit to Germany, US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have maintained their strong alliance, reaffirming their mutual backing for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression. Their close relationship is referred to as enduring and robust. Biden's planned trip to Germany was postponed due to Hurricane "Milton," which struck Florida on Thursday night. Additionally, the scheduled Ukraine Contact Group summit held at the US airbase in Ramstein for Saturday will not take place.

02:40 Russian forces intensify offensive in Eastern Ukraine

As per Ukrainian military reports, Russian troops have been aggressively advancing in eastern Ukraine. On Thursday, there were 114 assaults, with 30 incidents near the Lyman frontline, a vital railway hub in the Donetsk region and the remaining villages of the Luhansk region not yet under Russian control. Moscow claims the Luhansk region as annexed since 2022. Other key attack areas were Pokrovsk and Kurakhove. While the data is yet to be verified in detail, it indicates the scale of the conflict. According to unofficial Ukrainian military blog DeepState, four small villages on the eastern front have been overtaken by the Russian military.

01:49 Prior to Scholz's meeting with Zelensky: Experts call for longer-range weapons for Ukraine

Before Chancellor Scholz's meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky, political leaders and defense analysts from the Green, FDP, and Union parties in Germany are advocating for the delivery of German weapons systems with extended range to Ukraine. Green politician Hofreiter argues that they should substantially increase the distribution of air defense, ammunition, and long-range weapons to Ukraine, stating that range limitations on delivered weapons contribute to further hostilities instead of de-escalation. The FDP's defense committee chairwoman Strack-Zimmermann criticized the lack of action, stating, "Ukraine is sinking, and we are still only throwing it life-rings to prevent it from sinking." CDU defense expert Wadephul supports the idea of providing German cruise missiles to Ukraine.

23:53 Italy to organize a Ukraine reconstruction conference in July 2025

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced plans to host a reconstruction conference in support of Ukraine in July 2025. According to Meloni, the conference intended for rebuilding Ukraine will take place on July 10 and 11, 2025. "Ukraine is not alone and will receive our support for as long as necessary," she stated to journalists in Rome.

22:21 Foreigners may soon hold officer positions in the Ukrainian military

The Ukrainian parliament has approved an amendment allowing foreign nationals to hold officer positions within the Ukrainian armed forces. Previously, foreign volunteers could only serve as soldiers or sergeants. According to MP Oleksii Honcharenko, the aim is to recruit foreigners not only as soldiers and sergeants, but also as officers.

