Russia employs airborne explosive devices

During the Russian assault on Ukraine, both sides are utilizing creative methods. A clip from a Ukrainian defense unit showcases drones loaded with explosives posing threats at the rear. Yet, there's a method to identify these harmful blast devices.

Russian troops are employing "airborne mines" in their attack on Ukraine as well. A clip from the observation and target acquisition battery of the 116th mechanized brigade, famously known as "Khorne Group," reveals drones with cameras (FPV) transporting explosives.

As per the Ukrainian pro-war blog Militarnyi, over 15 of these "flying" explosives have been discovered on roads within the past three days alone. The clip from the Ukrainian unit reveals three drone-mounted mines aligned and near the path's edge. The mines seem to be connected to the FPV drones using tape.

The footage's source and location remain undisclosed. The unit mentions finding these in the rear areas along supply routes. The mines also possess different detonation systems.

But these drone-dropped explosives at enemy lines' rear can be fairly detected, claims the "Khorne Group." A telltale clue is the "drone's high-pitched screech," with a loud beeping sound audible from the drones in the clip.

Militarnyi suggests that the mines might be relocated following landing, as the FPV drones appear undamaged. Whether this actually happens is uncertain.

Mines are extensively used by both fighting factions in Ukraine. Nearly a third of the nation's territory is now deemed dangerous due to the widespread presence of mines. Ukrainian sources report that approximately 174,000 square kilometers are affected.

The European Union has expressed concern over the use of drone-dropped mines during the Russian assault on Ukraine. The European Union strongly condemns this tactic, as it poses a significant threat to civilian safety.

Despite the concerns raised by the European Union, the Ukrainian forces have managed to identify and neutralize several of these drone-borne explosives, using the distinctive high-pitched screech and beeping sound as a key identifier.

Read also: