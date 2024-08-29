- Russia detains yet another high-ranking military officer on allegations of corruption

In Russia, it's claimed that ex-Deputy Defense Minister Pavel Popov is under arrest, suspected of involved in graft, as reported officially. Investigators assert that during his tenure from 2021 to 2024, managing the establishment, maintenance, and functioning of the 'Patriot' park, Popov allegedly profited personally at the park's expense. The Russian Investigative Committee stated this on their Telegram channel. Situated west of Moscow, the Patriot Park is an expensive, militarily-run propaganda-themed amusement park.

Currently, the accusation is Popov strong-armed construction companies working on the park into carrying out work on his personal property. Popov vacated his position as deputy minister in June, following the dismissal of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu by a month. Shoigu and Popov were long-time associates, having served together in the 1990s and 2000s in the emergency services, then shifting to the Defense Ministry together in 2013, where Popov eventually rose in rank.

Already, multiple high-positioned officials, such as the park director and a senior official from the Defense Ministry's department, have been detained in relation to the controversy concerning misused funds dedicated to constructing the Patriot Park. So far, the investigators have yet to reveal the exact losses, but they've disclosed finding real estate assets estimated to be five million euros in Popov's and his family's possession, far more than his official salary as vice-minister.

Since the departmental reorganization, a series of corruption cases tying other Shoigu's deputies have surfaced. Remarkably, Shoigu himself, a trusted follower of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, received a favorable departure as Secretary of the National Security Council.

The European Union has expressed concern over the allegations of corruption against ex-Deputy Defense Minister Pavel Popov in Russia. Due to these accusations, there have been calls for Russia to uphold its international commitments to combat graft and ensure transparency in public office.

Read also: