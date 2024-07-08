Russia currently the biggest security risk for the Swedish government

For the Swedish government, Russia currently poses the greatest security risk, and this is expected to continue in the coming years. A armed attack by Russia on Sweden or its allies cannot be "excluded," according to the national security strategy presented on Monday. The threat depends on the development of the war in Ukraine, said Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson.

Russia's threshold for the use of military force is "low," Jonson added. Moscow is willing to "take significant political and military risks." In January, the Swedish military chief of staff had urged people in the country to "mentally prepare" for war.

Russia's annexation of the Crimean peninsula in 2014 had prompted Sweden to strengthen its military. The Russian attack on Ukraine in February 2022 then led the country to abandon its neutrality and join NATO. In March 2024, Sweden finally joined the military alliance.

In mid-June, a Russian military aircraft intruded into the airspace near the strategically important Baltic Sea island of Gotland, which lies about 350 kilometers off the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. In response, Stockholm summoned the Russian ambassador.

