Russia convicts ballerina for donating money to the state for high treason

After years, a professional ballerina visits her family in Russia. Just before her return to the USA, the Russian intelligence agency detains her. Half a year later, a Russian court sentences her to twelve years in prison for a small donation.

A court in Yekaterinburg on the Ural has sentenced the Russian-American dual citizen, Ksenia Karelina, to twelve years in a labor camp for alleged treason. The court found the 32-year-old guilty of working against the security of Russia by helping a donation. According to the court, Karelina donated approximately $51 (47 euros) to a Ukrainian aid organization in 2022.

Her lawyer, Mikhail Mushaikov, told the Russian news agency Interfax that he would appeal the verdict and rejected the court's portrayal that his client had fully admitted guilt. Instead, she had only admitted to transferring money without knowing its anti-Russian purpose.

However, the Russian intelligence agency FSB stated that the donation was used to purchase medical supplies, equipment, and ammunition in Ukraine. In the US, the woman had participated in several "public actions supporting the Kiev regime."

No verdict, no participation in prisoner exchange

Before her imprisonment, Karelina had lived in the US for years and worked as a ballerina. She had obtained American citizenship in 2021. After a trip to Turkey, she decided to visit her family in Russia in early January.

Due to travel warnings for US citizens and to avoid drawing attention, she entered with her Russian passport, as her partner and professional boxer Chris van Heerden explained to "The Guardian." Upon arrival, the police confiscated her phone but assured her that everything was fine, Heerden said. However, just before her departure on January 28, she was arrested by the Russian intelligence agency FSB and charged with treason at the end of February.

The US accuses Russia of arbitrarily detaining US citizens to use them as leverage for the release of Russians convicted abroad. Her lawyer Mushaikov explained that she could not participate in the prisoner exchange on August 1 because there was no verdict in her case at that time.

Despite not having a verdict in her case, Karelina was ineligible to participate in the prisoner exchange on August 1 due to her ongoing trial. The Russian court had sentenced the prisoners, including Ksenia Karelina, to various lengths of imprisonment for various charges.

Being found guilty and sentenced to twelve years in prison, Karelina joined the ranks of countless other prisoners within the Russian penal system.

Read also: