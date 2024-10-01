Russia conducts shooting incident in Kherson market

Once more, Russia has bombarded a market in Kherson, southern Ukraine, leading to multiple fatalities and wounds. At least seven individuals lost their lives in the early hours, as per official updates. Three more were wounded, according to Governor Olexander Prokudin, who shared an image of the lifeless bodies close to the vegetable stands. The local military administration chief, Roman Mrochko, reported four injuries ranging from 33 to 68 years old through Telegram.

The city heart was hit by artillery around 9 a.m., prompting explosions near a market and a public transit hub. According to the General Prosecutor's Office, the strike might have been orchestrated by Russian artillery.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine wrote later on, "Put Russia's daily terror and its efforts to annihilate lives to a halt. We must secure everlasting peace for our nation and our people." Pressure on Russia should remain "steadfast and all-encompassing."

Kherson serves as the capital of the Kherson region in southern Ukraine, situated on the Dnieper River. Russian forces seized Kherson shortly after Putin ordered the invasion from the Kremlin. However, they retreated to the Dnieper's banks in the autumn of 2022 in response to a Ukrainian counterattack. Ever since, Ukraine has reclaimed control of the city. Yet, Putin declared Kherson, along with Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia regions, as Russian territory.

Being near the front line, KHERSON is frequently bombarded by Russian military, leading to civilian casualties.

