14:24 Russian Court Lands Conviction for Attacking Pro-Russian Writer

A Russian court has handed down a life sentence to an individual for attacking pro-Russian author Sachar Prilepin. The offender hails from Donbass, an eastern Ukrainian region, and was reportedly a member of pro-Russia separatist forces in the past. Prilepin is a staunch proponent of Russia's intervention in Ukraine and suffered injuries in a bomb attack in May 2023 in the Nizhny Novgorod region. His driver tragically perished in the blast.

13:51 Russia Announces Plans to Conscript 133,000 Military Personnel Over Fall

Beginning today and continuing until year-end, Russia is planning to draft 133,000 people for military service, as per Ukrainian media reports. Russian President Putin has greenlit a fall conscription drive. Men aged 18 to 30 who aren't already servicemen or reservists are the targets of this recruitment drive. Once their conscription period has ended, soldiers who have completed their service will be released.

13:14 Ukrainian Authorities Cite Casualties from Russian Drone Attacks

Ukrainian authorities report one fatality and several injuries due to Russian drone attacks. In Kupiansk, a man was killed in the Kharkiv region, and in Kherson, three individuals aged between 53 and 72 sustained injuries, according to Ukrainian state news agency reporters, quoting local authorities.

12:36 Russian Troops Take Control of Additional Village in Donetsk Region

The Russian military claims it has seized another settlement in east Ukraine. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Russian troops have "successfully liberated the village of Nelepowka," employing the Russian name for the Nelipivka settlement in the Donetsk region. Recently, Ukraine reported territorial gains in this sector. The Russian army has been pushing back against Ukrainian forces, which are fewer in number and less well-equipped, in eastern Ukraine for several months. Nelepowka is approximately five kilometers south of Torez, a city that is under Ukrainian control but has come under relentless Russian bombardment for weeks. Russian forces are also making progress towards Pokrovsk, a strategically important city for Ukrainian troop logistics.

11:55 Partisans Allegedly Sabotage Russian Supply Line in Kursk Region

The partisan group, Atesh, claims to have sabotaged a railway line used by Russian troops to transport equipment and ammunition to frontline positions in Kursk. The Ukrinform Ukrainian state news agency reports a Telegram message from the group. Atesh claims membership from Ukrainians, Crimean Tatars, and Russian opposition supporters, and was founded on the Crimean Peninsula two years ago.

11:26 Russian Citizens Skeptical of Anti-Corruption Measures

Next year, 40% of Russia's national budget, as per the current draft, will be allocated to defense. Concurrently, a crackdown on corruption within the relevant ministry began following Yevgeny Prigozhin's demise. However, Russian citizens remain unconvinced, as per ntv reporter Rainer Munz:

11:01 American Citizen Faces Lengthy Prison Term for Supporting Ukraine

Stephen Hubbard, an American, has admitted guilt to mercenary activity in a Moscow court. The British "Guardian" reported it, citing the Russian state-run news agency RIA. If convicted, the 72-year-old could be sentenced to 7 to 15 years in prison.

10:20 Drone Strike in Kyiv Triggers FiresA residential building was damaged and engulfed in flames following a widespread drone attack on Kyiv, according to local authorities as reported by Ukrainska Pravda. No casualties were reported. Fires broke out in five district zones due to debris from shot-down drones, it was further stated. All drones were reportedly shot down, according to Ukrainian sources.

09:36 Putin Expresses Confidence in Achieving Goals in UkraineRussian President Putin reiterated his resolve in the conflict with Ukraine. "All set objectives will be accomplished," he said in a video message marking the second anniversary of Russia's claim of annexing four Ukrainian regions. Putin once again justified the invasion, describing the Ukrainian leadership as a "neo-Nazi dictatorship." Russia dispatched troops to protect the Russian-speaking population, he alleged, accusing the Ukrainian government of aiming to "permanently sever" these people's ties to Russia, their historical homeland. Putin also criticized "western elites" for transforming Ukraine into a "colony, a military outpost, targeted against Russia."

08:46 Ukraine Removes Wuhledar Defense CommanderColonel Ivan Winnik, the commander of Ukraine's 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade, which has been defending the heavily contested Wuhledar city, has been relieved of duty. The Kyiv Independent reported this, citing the Joint Forces Command North. The reason given was Winnik's promotion and transfer of combat expertise. His successor has not been identified. Under Winnik's tenure, the brigade successfully defended the city for over two years. There is concern that Russian forces may soon capture the small town, the strategic center of the Donbass region.

08:04 Mykolaiv Reports Fire at Critical InfrastructureA critical infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv Oblast, Bashtanka district, was set ablaze following a Russian drone strike, according to Ukrainska Pravda, citing the district's head of regional military administration. The exact facility under attack is unspecified.

07:24 Kyiv Successfully Fends Off Nighttime AssaultThe Russian assault on Kyiv last night spanned over five hours, as reported by the regional military administration. However, all incoming drones were effectively thwarted, as reported by the Ukrainian state-run news agency Ukrinform, citing the authority leaders. The attack was staged in multiple waves and from various directions.

06:44 Russian Prisoners Transferred to Frontlines Instead of JailsLeaks suggest Russia is implementing a law permitting authorities to exempt individuals from criminal liability if they enlist in the Ministry of Defense. Prisoners in regions such as Bryansk, Nizhny Novgorod, Novosibirsk, the Republic of Komi, Altai, and illegally occupied Crimea have been given this opportunity, according to Russian opposition media and the U.S.-based think tank, Institute for the Study of War.

06:13 Zelensky Reports Daily Use of 100 Guided BombsRussia continues to relentlessly attack Ukraine, employing around 100 guided bombs daily directly from aircraft, as stated by Ukrainian President Zelensky in a video address. Recently, 14 individuals were injured in an attack on the industrial city of Saporizhzhia. They also targeted areas like Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Sumy with guided bombs. "This is Russia's daily terror," Zelensky noted, adding that these attacks serve to remind Ukraine's partners of their need for extended long-range attack capabilities, enhanced air defense capabilities for Ukraine, and augmented sanctions on Russia.

05:43 Ukrainian General Staff Warns About VuhledarNew Russian attacks on Ukrainian defense lines are reported in the Donbass. Thirteen attacks were thwarted at Pokrovsk and seventeen Russian front advances were halted at Kurachove, according to the Ukrainian General Staff. Heavier confrontations are also reported in the Vuhledar area. Ukrainian military analysts express concern that this small town in the southern Donbass sector may soon fall to Russian units.

04:46 Kyiv Drone Attacks Persist Into MorningThe Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, underwent multiple Russian drone attacks throughout the night. Ukrainian air defense forces worked for hours to repel these persistent attacks. "Numerous enemy drones are present over and near the capital," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced on Telegram, while witnesses reported a series of loud explosions and objects being hit in the sky, signaling the use of air defense systems. No initial reports of damage or casualties have been documented since 1 AM local time (00:00 UTC). Since then, air alerts have been implemented in Kyiv and surrounding regions, as well as the entire eastern Ukraine. The Ukrainian air force previously reported multiple waves of Russian drone attacks on Kyiv and western Ukraine, while also registering several guided bomb launches from Russian-controlled areas.

03:45 Helsinki Commission Pushes for Alteration in U.S.-Russia RelationsThe bipartisan Helsinki Commission is urgently encouraging the United States to abandon its post-Cold War approach towards Russia and consider Moscow as a constant threat to global security. According to "The Hill" newspaper, the Commission advocates for the U.S. to reevaluate its strategy towards Russia, similar to its reevaluation of its approach towards China. The proposals suggest deviating from the Biden administration's commitments to Ukraine and challenge the stance taken by Donald Trump and his allies in Congress, who argue that the U.S. invests too much in European security. Trump has emphasized the importance of direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, but Helsinki Commission Chairperson Joe Wilson expresses skepticism about striking an agreement with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

02:49 Russia Strikes Kyiv with Drone AttacksThe Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, is currently under attack by Russian drones. According to Ukrainian military sources, air defense forces are actively fending off the attacks. Witnesses report hearing several loud explosions and observing objects being struck in the sky, indicating the deployment of air defense systems. Along with Kyiv and its surrounding region, air alerts have been activated across eastern Ukraine.

01:40 Moldovan Election Campaign: Minister Warns Against "Crooks"A senior government official issued a warning to Moldovans against "thieves, refugees, and bandits" following a pledge by an exiled pro-Russian businessman to financially reward voters if they cast a "no" vote in a referendum on joining the European Union. Andrei Spinu, the Infrastructure Minister's appeal signifies the intensification of the contentious presidential election campaign scheduled for October 20, during which incumbent Maia Sandu is vying for a second term.

00:14 Russia Accuses Ukrainians of Attacking Power Substation Near NPPThe management team of the Russia-controlled nuclear power plant (NPP) Zaporizhzhia accuses Ukrainian forces of striking a nearby power substation, dismantling a transformer. The NPP management reported on Telegram that artillery fire hit the transformer located at the "Raduga" power substation in Enerhodar, a city in southeastern Ukraine. A photograph was also released showing smoke rising from the building's roof. The power supply to Enerhodar remains unaffected, according to the NPP management. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, with six reactors, is the largest in Europe. It was captured by Russian forces during the initial stages of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in February 2022. Both parties frequently accuse each other of planning or executing attacks on or near the power plant.

23:15 Zelenskyy Douses Nuclear Fears: "Putin Cherishes His Existence"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shares doubt about the escalating nuclear threats originating from Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an interaction with Fox News. The Russian head of state, in Zelenskyy's assessment, cherishes his existence and would likely refrain from utilizing nuclear weapons due to this affection. Zelenskyy acknowledges, "Nobody can peer into his mind. He could trigger nuclear strikes against any nation - or none at all. However, I believe he won't."

22:10 FPO's Triumphant Stance on Ukraine-Russia ConflictAustria's parliamentary election has reshuffled the political terrain. The right-wing FPO has clinched a historical victory with a projection of 28.7 percent, as per estimates. In their election manifesto, the FPO adopts a highly critical approach towards the EU in foreign policy matters. Approaching the Ukraine war and Russia with benevolence, the party does not view the conflict as a reason to antagonize Moscow. Moreover, Austrian gas imports from Russia made up over 90% of their total imports from January to May 2024.

21:37 Russian Prime Minster Meets with Iranian CounterpartRussian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is jetting off to Tehran for talks with Iranian President Massoud Peseschkian, amid escalating unrest in the Middle East. Scheduled for Monday, as per the Russian government, Mishustin will also meet with Iranian Vice President Mohammad Resa Aref. Mishustin's visit will reportedly tackle the "entire spectrum of Russian-Iranian cooperation in trade, economy, culture, and humanitarian aid," according to Moscow. The West alleges Iran of supplying drones and missiles to the Russian army to support its military efforts in Ukraine. Iran denies this charge.

