Russia and India want to work more closely together

Russia and India want to cooperate more closely in the production of military equipment. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said this after a meeting with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Moscow on Wednesday, according to the state news agency Tass. Lavrov did not give any details.

It was about the joint production of modern types of weapons as well as arms production within the framework of the Indian "Make in India" program. The cooperation serves strategic security on the Eurasian continent, said Lavrov.

Both sides praised the good bilateral relationship. "Our relationship is very strong, very stable," said Jaishankar before the meeting with Lavrov. The foreign minister of the world's most populous country was also to be received by President Vladimir Putin.

Lavrov emphasized positively that India's approach to the issue of the war in Ukraine was purely based on national interests. The leadership in New Delhi is neutral on the Russian war of aggression, does not support Western sanctions against Moscow and repeatedly promotes conflict resolution through dialog. Since the start of the war, India has increased its imports of cheap oil from Russia. It is the second most important oil customer after China, said Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak in a television interview.

Source: www.ntv.de