Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
Hot-TopicsNewseuropeworld

Russia allegedly intends to launch assaults on Ukraine's nuclear power facilities, as stated by President Zelensky.

Russia allegedly intends to launch assaults on Ukrainian nuclear power facilities, with the objective of disconnecting them from the energy network, as per the disclosure made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday.

 and  Anne Legman
1 min read
Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelensky Delivers Address to the United Nations General Assembly in New...
Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelensky Delivers Address to the United Nations General Assembly in New York on a Wednesday Afternoon

Russia allegedly intends to launch assaults on Ukraine's nuclear power facilities, as stated by President Zelensky.

Zelensky told the UN gathering, "radiation doesn't recognize international boundaries."

He pointed out that since Russia can't triumph over our people's resistance on the battlefield, Russian President Vladimir Putin is searching for alternate methods to crush Ukrainian resolve.

For the third consecutive winter, Russia is intensifying its attacks on Ukraine's power grid, aiming to keep Ukrainians in the "dark and frozen," Zelensky mentioned.

Zelensky's speech to the UN was shortly followed by a meeting with United States President Joe Biden, where they were set to discuss Zelensky's "win strategy," which may include Ukraine's long-standing request to utilize long-range missiles to hit military targets within Russia.

In his speech, Zelensky brought up the "chilling" moment early in the conflict when Russian attacks on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), Europe's largest, caused concern among Ukrainians of another Chernobyl-like disaster.

"Nobody could predict the outcome of Russian attacks on the nuclear facility, and every Ukrainian was reminded of what Chernobyl symbolizes," he said.

Two and a half years later, Zelensky warned that the ZNPP continues to be "threatened by a nuclear incident."

This is an evolving situation and will be updated.

Despite Russia's attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure, the global community continues to stand in solidarity with Ukraine. The situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, being Europe's largest, poses a significant threat to the world's nuclear safety.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Absolutely no traces of mineral oil were found in any item examined.
Hot-Topics

Oatmeal is labeled as "deficient" three times in the text.

Oatmeal is labeled as "deficient" three times in the text. Oats are generally considered a health-conscious and budget-friendly option, but misjudging a product can lead to undesired results, as demonstrated in a test by Öko-Test. Oats offer numerous benefits, such as keeping you feeling full, lowering blood sugar

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public

Latest

The journey of the Sazanami might encounter unfavorable reception in Beijing.
Politics

Japan retaliates with a destroyer attack against Chinese provocation

Japan retaliates with a destroyer attack against Chinese provocation The passage of the Chinese warship "Liaoning" between two Japanese islands stirs up Tokyo. As a response, a Japanese destroyer navigates through the Taiwan Strait. News sources also report the presence of naval vessels from Australia and New Zealand,

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public