Russia again significantly boosts its military expenditure.

Russia Increases Military Spending by 30% for War Funding

Russia has proposed an boost in its military budget, with defense spending alone anticipated to increase by around 30% to approximately 130 billion euros, as per the 2025 budget plan published on the Russian parliament's website. Funds have also been allocated for internal security and classified spending related to the war in Ukraine. In total, defense and internal security make up approximately 40% of the budget. The proposal still requires parliamentary approval and President Putin's signature. Compared to 2024, military spending had already seen a 70% increase from the previous year. Meanwhile, Ukraine plans to allocate around 60% of its budget towards defense and security for the following year, with a defense budget of approximately 48 billion euros, which is only about a third of Russia's.

18:23: Russian Aircraft Encountered in Alaska's Air Defense Identification Zone

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (Norad) of the USA and Canada reported the presence of Russian military aircraft within the Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) of Alaska last Monday. Aircraft in this zone must identify themselves; however, it does not extend to a nation's airspace. Norad aircraft intercepted the Russian aircraft, according to US General Gregory Guillot, who also described one of the Russian aircraft's behavior as unprofessional and potentially threatening. Previously, in late July, Norad had reported intercepting both Russian and Chinese aircraft within Alaska's air surveillance zone, all remaining within international airspace.

17:43: Job Turbo Program Exhibits Initial Success for Refugees, According to Scholz

Chancellor Scholz applauded the 'Job Turbo' program's initial success, citing that 266,000 Ukrainians were employed in Germany in July, a 71,000-person increase from the previous year. The program also saw an increase in employment figures for people from main asylum countries, up by 71,000, to 704,000. Scholz attributed this increase to the Job Turbo program at an event at the Chancellery. Labor Minister Heil reported that of the 266,000 Ukrainians, around 113,000 were employed in socially insured jobs. The program, which began about a year ago, focuses on strengthening support from job centers.

16:37: Kara-Mursa: Russia Holds More Political Prisoners Than in Soviet Times

Opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Mursa stated that there are more political prisoners in Putin's Russia than there were at the end of the Soviet era. According to Kara-Mursa, there are over 1300 known political prisoners in Putin's Russia, more than during the entirety of the Soviet Union's final years. He criticized Putin's claim that all Russians support his regime and his war, and called for the release of imprisoned dissidents. Russian authorities detained Kara-Mursa in April 2022 for accusing Russia of committing war crimes against Ukraine. In April 2023, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison, only to be released in early August as part of a prisoner exchange.

16:15: Russia Intensifies Nightly Attacks

Russia has carried out nightly drone and missile attacks on Ukraine for 33 consecutive nights, according to the Ukrainian air force. Explosions and gunfire were reported in Kyiv all night long, with the air defense fighting against the drone attack for about five hours. No injuries have been reported.

15:41: Question about Nuclear Weapons Use: Kremlin Changes Tone Again

The Kremlin raised the threshold for a potential nuclear weapons response in the Ukraine war, following changes to Russia's nuclear doctrine. Kremlin spokesman Peskov denied that every instance of fighting in Ukraine should be linked to a nuclear response from Russia. After unconfirmed reports of downed Ukrainian drones, Peskov was asked if this did not constitute a massive air attack warranting a nuclear response. He responded that important decisions had been made but that the military special operation would continue without constant nuclear agenda linking.

15:15: Baerbock: Russia's Disinformation Targets Young People in Particular

Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock sounded the alarm about disinformation and potential election interference, mainly from Russia. She stated that there was a significant impact of disinformation campaigns and that there was a calculated system behind it, specifically targeting younger voters. Women were particularly subjected to hate and disinformation. Baerbock also acknowledged the role of certain social media algorithms that further amplify hate speech and incitement. "If we fail to address this issue, we will be left vulnerable to these perpetuated falsehoods," she warned.

15:01 Russia Bumps Up Budget, Secretive on War FundsThe Russian administration presents its proposed budget for 2025 to the Russian legislature. As per this proposal, federal spending is expected to reach approximately 400 billion euros the following year - a jump of almost 12% compared to 2024. The Ministry of Finance merely mention that "substantial resources" will be allocated for equipping the armed forces with required weapons, military equipment, offering compensation, and supporting companies within the military-industrial complex.

14:24 Russian Court Sends Man to Life in Prison for Targeting NationalistIn the trial focusing on the attack against Russian nationalist author Sachar Prilepin, a court sentences the defendant to life imprisonment. He originates from eastern Ukrainian Donbass region and, as reported in media, previously fought with separatist forces backed by Russia. Prilepin is a strong advocate for Russia's military involvement in Ukraine and was wounded in a bomb blast in May 2023 in the Nizhny Novgorod region. Tragically, his driver lost their life in this incident.

13:51 Russia Plans to Draft 133,000 New Soldiers this FallRussian media reports that starting today, until the end of the year, Russia aims to enlist 133,000 individuals for military service. Russian President Putin signed an order for a fall enlistment campaign. The new recruits will consist of 18-30 year-old males who are not reserve soldiers. In return, soldiers whose service term ends will be excused from military obligations.

13:14 Ukraine Confirms CasualtiesRussian drone strikes have resulted in one fatality and several injuries, according to Ukrainian reports. In Kupiansk, about Kharkiv region, a man passed away, while in Kherson, three men aged 53 to 72 were hurt, as reported by the Ukrainian state-funded news agency, citing local authorities.

12:36 Russia Claims Seizing Another Village in Donetsk RegionRussian military officials claim to have taken control of another location in eastern Ukraine. Russian forces "successfully liberated the village of Nelipiwka," the Defense Ministry in Moscow stated, using the Russian name for the settlement of Nelipiwka in the Donetsk region. Recently, Ukraine had reported territorial gains in this sector. Russian troops are making headway against Ukrainian forces, who are outnumbered and undersupplied, in Eastern Ukraine. Nelipiwka is approximately 5 kilometers south of Torezk, a city controlled by Ukraine but under frequent Russian shelling for weeks. Russian soldiers are gradually approaching Pokrovsk, a strategically significant town for the Ukrainian army.

11:55 Insurgents Claim Bomb on Russian Supply LineThe clandestine resistance group Atesh claims to have destroyed the railway track used by Russian forces to deliver supplies and ammunition to the frontline in the Russian region of Kursk. The Ukrainian state-run news agency Ukrinform cites a corresponding statement from the partisan group on Telegram. This movement consists of Ukrainians, Crimean Tatars, and Russian opposition members and was established two years ago on the Crimean Peninsula.

11:26 Munz: Russians are Skeptical about Anti-Corruption DriveNext year, worth around 40% of Russia's state budget, according to its current draft, will go towards the defense sector. Simultaneously, an anti-corruption campaign within the relevant ministry has been ongoing since the passing of resistance leader Yevgeni Prigoschin. However, this campaign earns little credibility among Russian citizens, as reported by ntv journalist Rainer Munz from Moscow.

11:01 American Citizen Faces Years in Russian Prison for Supporting UkraineAmerican citizen Stephen Hubbard has admitted guilt to accusations of being a mercenary in a Moscow court. As reported by the British "Guardian," citing the Russian state news agency RIA, Hubbard, 72, accepted payment to fight against Russia in Ukraine. If found guilty, Hubbard faces 7 to 15 years in prison.

10:20 Kyiv Drone Attack Causes Damage, No CasualtiesA residential building sustained damage and burned due to last night's intense drone bombing in Kyiv, as per local authorities reported by Ukrainska Pravda. Thankfully, no one was harmed. Fires were caused by debris from drones shot down in five regions of Kyiv, according to Ukrainian reports. All drones were reportedly brought down, according to Ukrainian statements.

09:36 Putin: Russia will "Manifest All of Its Objectives"Russian President Putin reaffirmed Russia's determination in the conflict against Ukraine. "All our objectives will be accomplished," he stated, in a video message marking the second anniversary of Russia's claimed annexation of four regions in Ukraine. The Russian president repeated his justification for the invasion, describing the Ukrainian government as a "neo-Nazi regime." Russia intervened to protect the Russian-speaking population, he asserted, accusing the "Western elites" of transforming Ukraine into a "colony, a military outpost with Russia as its target."

08:04 Mykolaiv Reports Infrastructure Blaze from Drone AssaultA blaze erupted at a significant facility in Mykolaiv Oblast's Bashtanka district due to a Russian drone strike, according to Ukrainska Pravda, sourcing information from the region's military chief. The specific facility under attack was not disclosed.

07:24 Kyiv Repels Night Attack, Repels all DronesRussia's nighttime attack on Kyiv lasted for more than five hours, as per the regional military administration. However, all drones were effectively thwarted, as reported by Ukrinform state news agency, citing the city's authorities leadership. The attack was executed in multiple waves from various directions.

06:44 Russia Lets Prisoners Go to War Instead of PrisonReports circulate about Russia implementing a rule that lets authorities erase criminal liabilities for those who join the military with the Ministry of Defense – an arrangement given to prisoners in regions like Bryansk, Nizhny Novgorod, Novosibirsk, the Republic of Komi, the Altai region, and illegally occupied Crimea. These allegations are corroborated by Russian opposition media and are mentioned by the U.S. Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

06:13 Zelensky Reports Daily Use of 100 Guided BombsRussia continues to assault Ukraine unrelentingly. Ukrainian President Zelensky reported that Russia is firing approximately 100 precisely targeted bombs into Ukraine daily from aircraft, as per his televised address. Recently, 14 individuals were hurt in an attack on the major industrial center of Saporizhzhia. The regions of Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Sumy were also struck with guided bombs. "This is Russia's daily terror," Zelensky says, emphasizing that this is a constant reminder to all Ukraine's partners that Ukraine requires more long-range attack capabilities, more air defense, and more sanctions against Russia.

05:43 Ukrainian General Staff Concerned about VuhledarNew Russian assaults against Ukrainian defense lines are reported near Donbass. Thirteen attacks were thwarted near Pokrovsk, and eighteen Russian troops' advances were halted near Kurachove, according to the Ukrainian General Staff. Similar intense fighting is happening around Vuhledar. Ukrainian military strategists fear that the disputed small town in the southern section of Donbass, which has been contested for two years, could soon be captured by Russian units.

04:46 Kyiv Suffers Multiple Drone AttacksOvernight, Kyiv was once again targeted by numerous Russian drone attacks. Ukrainian military sources report that air defense units were actively fending off multiple waves of attacks for hours. "Several hostile drones are still flying over and near the capital," reported Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko via Telegram. Witnesses report several loud explosions and objects being struck in the air, indicating the use of air defense systems. There are currently no initial reports of damage or casualties from the latest attacks. Since 1:00 a.m. local time (00:00 UTC), air raid warnings have been issued in Kyiv, its surrounding region, and the entire eastern Ukraine. The Ukrainian air force had reported several groups of Russian drone attacks on Kyiv and western Ukraine earlier. Additionally, the launch of several guided bombs from Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine was recorded at around 04:40 a.m. local time, according to the military reports.

03:45 Helsinki Commission Presses for US Policy Change towards RussiaThe bipartisan Helsinki Commission is urgently encouraging the United States to alter its post-Cold War approach towards Russia and view Moscow as a persistent danger to global security. As per "The Hill", the Commission advises Washington to reassess its stance on Russia, in line with its China reassessment. The recommendations exceed Biden administration commitments towards Ukraine and contradict the positions of Donald Trump and his congressional allies, who believe that the U.S. invests excessively in European security. Trump stresses the necessity of direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, but the Helsinki Commission Chairman, Republican Joe Wilson, casts doubt on the possibility of negotiating with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

02:49 Russia Attacks Kyiv with DronesKyiv, the Ukrainian capital, is being targeted by Russian drones, according to the Ukrainian military. Air defense units are working vigorously to counter the attacks. Witnesses report multiple loud explosions and objects being struck in the air, indicating the use of air defense systems. Kyiv and its surrounding region, as well as the entire eastern Ukraine, are currently under an air alert.

00:14 Russia: Ukrainian Forces Target Power Transformer Near NPPAs per the administration of the Russia-controlled nuclear power plant (NPP) Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian troops have once more bombarded a nearby power transformer, causing damage to another transformer. The NPP team has reported on Telegram that an artillery attack hit the transformer at the "Raduga" power transformer station located in Enerhodar, a city in southeastern Ukraine. A smoky image was also shared, showing plumes of smoke rising from the building's rooftop. The power supply to Enerhodar hasn't been disrupted, according to the reports. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, boasting six reactors, is the largest in Europe. It was seized by Russian forces during the early phase of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which started in February 2022. Both parties continue to implicate each other in attacking or planning an attack on the power plant.

23:15 Zelenskyy Brushes Off Nuclear Threats: "Putin Likes Living"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy voices his doubts about the impending nuclear threats from Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview with Fox News. Putin has an affinity for life and, as a result, could avoid using nuclear weapons due to the potential risks. "You can never fully comprehend his thoughts," Zelenskyy acknowledges. "He could deploy nuclear weapons against any nation–or choose not to. But I seriously doubt he will."

22:10 The Triumphant FPÖ's Viewpoint on the Ukraine War and RussiaThe Austrian parliamentary elections have resulted in a significant shakeup in the political landscape. The right-wing FPÖ has celebrated a remarkable victory with 28.7%, according to predictions. In their election manifesto, the right-wing populists manifest a highly critical stance towards the EU in foreign policy. Despite the ongoing Ukraine war, the party maintains a relatively amicable approach toward Russia and does not view Austria's dependency on Russian gas as an issue. The gas contract between Vienna and Moscow was prolonged until 2040 back in 2018. It includes a guaranteed acceptance of substantial gas quantities and compensation for gas that is not delivered. Between January and May 2024, close to 90% of Austria's gas imports stemmed from Russia.

21:37 Russian Prime Minister Sets Off to TehranRussian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is embarking on a trip to Tehran for a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. The discussions are scheduled for Monday, as reported by the Russian administration. Mishustin will also hold talks with Iranian Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref. The Russian Prime Minister plans to discuss "the overall Russian-Iranian cooperation in various sectors like trade, economy, culture, and humanitarian aid" in Tehran. The western world alleges that Iran is providing drones and missiles to Russian forces for their military operations in Ukraine. Tehran denies such accusations.

