Russia accuses Ukraine of "terrorist attack" on Belgorod

Ukraine had targeted a sports center, an ice rink and a university in Belgorod, Nebensia continued. He spoke of a "deliberate, indiscriminate attack against a civilian target".

According to the Russian authorities, 21 people were killed in Belgorod, including three children. Among the 111 injured were 17 children. Video footage, the authenticity of which could not initially be verified, showed streets strewn with rubble and clouds of smoke rising from burnt-out cars in the center of Belgorod.

AFP was initially unable to verify the circumstances of the attack - one of the deadliest on Russian soil since the start of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine in February 2022. It came a day after at least 40 people were killed in Ukraine in one of the worst waves of Russian attacks since the start of the war.

According to Russian sources, Vilkha guided missiles and Czech-made missiles were used in the attack on Belgorod. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, "most" of the missiles aimed at the city were intercepted. However, several missiles and debris hit Belgorod.

The Ukrainian side did not initially comment on the allegations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had been "informed about the attack by the Ukrainian armed forces on residential areas in Belgorod", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Tass news agency.

The Russian Foreign Ministry, which has repeatedly criticized Western arms supplies to Ukraine, accused the USA and Great Britain of "inciting the regime in Kiev to commit terrorist acts".

The Russian city of Belgorod is located around 30 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. A child was also killed by Ukrainian shelling in the border region of Bryansk, as the local governor Alexander Bogomas reported online.

Both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi were due to give New Year's speeches on Sunday.

Selensky wrote in online services on Saturday that the wave of attacks on Friday was a "terrorist attack" on his country. According to the city administration, 17 people died in the attacks in the capital Kiev alone. Bodies were still being recovered from the rubble on Saturday. Mayor Vitali Klitschko declared January 1 a day of mourning.

According to Ukrainian reports, schools, a maternity clinic, shopping centers and residential buildings were hit on Friday in one of the heaviest waves of Russian attacks on Ukraine since the start of the war. In its daily situation report, the Russian army stated that it had carried out "50 group attacks and one massive attack" between December 23 and 29. "All targets" had been hit.

According to the Ukrainian General Staff, Russia deployed 158 drones and missiles. 144 of these were destroyed. This was a "record number" of missiles, said air force spokesman Yuri Ignat. Apart from the first days of the war in February 2022, these were the "most massive attacks" on Ukraine to date.

According to the authorities, three people were killed in Russian attacks on Ukraine on Saturday in the Kherson, Zaporizhia and Chernihiv regions. In Kharkiv in the north-east, 26 people were injured in an attack, according to the public prosecutor's office. Among the injured was a British man who was working as a security adviser to a group of German journalists. According to reports, a hotel, a kindergarten, stores and restaurants were among those hit.

Source: www.stern.de