- Running cow makes speed 50 on Federal Road

A runaway cow caused a significant stir in Oberdachstetten, in the region of Mittelfranken. As reported by the police, a farmer notified them on Monday afternoon that a pregnant cow had escaped from its stall in the Ansbach district. Firefighters, police, the local hunt master, and the farmer searched the area, but the cow remained elusive.

A drone was also deployed, according to a police spokesperson. Due to the possibility of the cow wandering onto the nearby federal highway B13, the speed limit there was reduced to 50 km/h.

It is believed that the gate was accidentally left open the previous evening, allowing the cow to escape. Larger search operations have since been called off, and the police are now hoping for sightings.

