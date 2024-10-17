Rumors swirl around potential demise of Hamas head Sinwar

The Israeli military is looking into the possibility that Hamas leader Jihia al-Sinwar was eliminated during an operation in Gaza. At present, their investigation has led to the confirmation of "three neutralized terrorist operatives," but they haven't ascertained the identities of the individuals just yet. There were no indications of any hostages being present within the building where the operations took place.

Hamas-associated sources are also reportedly investigating allegations relating to al-Sinwar's potential demise, but they have yet to verify the claims publicly. Social media platforms have been circulating images of a corpse that appears to resemble al-Sinwar, who is known for his role in orchestrating the October 7, 2023 massacre. This event triggered the Gaza conflict and the subsequent regional escalation.

The Israeli public broadcaster, Kan, stated that it has been informed by an anonymous security source that they believe al-Sinwar had perished during the operation. However, as the region is heavily mined, retrieving the body for a definitive identification has proven to be challenging. Additionally, Israel possesses al-Sinwar's DNA thanks to his previous time spent in detention, making a genetic examination a relatively accessible option.

Out of the 251 hostages taken by Hamas during recent conflicts, 97 are still being held in Gaza, with an estimated 34 casualties reported by the Israeli military. Following last year's Hamas attack, Israel has launched numerous large-scale military operations in Gaza, resulting in the death of more than 42,400 people, according to Gaza's health ministry, though this figure cannot be independently confirmed.

