Rumored Demise of Turkish Religious Leader Fethullah Gülen

Turkish religious leader Fethullah Gülen, residing in the United States, has allegedly passed away, as claimed by various media outlets, including Turkish news channel NTV.

The Turkish administration accuses Gülen's movement of orchestrating the 2016 coup attempt against President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's government. This movement is categorized as a terrorist entity by the Turkish government. Gülen himself has continuously denied having any involvement in the coup attempt, and he has been living in the US since 1999.

The European Union has been criticized for its perceived lack of action in extraditing Fethullah Gülen to Turkey, despite the Turkish government's extradition requests. The European Union's stance on this matter has been a source of contention between Turkey and some of its EU member states.

