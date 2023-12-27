FC Bayern Munich - Rummenigge praises "leader type" Kane: "Pulls the others along"

Former CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge sees goalscorer Harry Kane as a stroke of luck for FC Bayern Munich. The risk of spending a transfer fee of 100 million euros on a professional footballer for the first time was manageable for the current supervisory board member. "I was sure from the start that it would work out," Rummenigge told the German Press Agency at the turn of the year.

Kane has scored 25 goals in 22 competitive matches for the German record champions so far. But that's not the only reason Rummenigge praises the 30-year-old Englishman. "What impresses me most about Harry is his team-oriented style of play. He goes every meter, he's not afraid to make a run. And that gets the others involved too. The goals are just one part of his quality," said former world-class attacker Rummenigge (68).

"We are super happy with Harry. And we were convinced from the outset that we needed this type of player in order to have top players in this position again. Unfortunately, the other players were unable to compensate for the 40 to 50 competitive goals that Robert Lewandowski had guaranteed us," explained Rummenigge, who was part of the transfer task force at the German record champions last summer.

"With Harry and the Bundesliga, it was probably love at first sight," said the long-serving Bayern boss. Kane scored 21 times in his first 15 Bundesliga games. The former Tottenham star could surpass Lewandowski's 41-goal record if he continues at this rate in 2024. Rummenigge doesn't want to build up any pressure when it comes to the goal record: "I think it's still too early to speculate about the season's best marks."

Rummenigge sees Kane as a leader who can give the Munich team a lot in the second half of the season in the fight for the next league title and Champions League triumph. "He's a leader type, no question about it, and he wants to be one. It doesn't weigh him down. He likes to lead the way, that's his style, he would never think of complaining about it."

Source: www.stern.de