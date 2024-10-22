Skip to content
Rummenigge merely desires the role of a devoted spectator.

Transiting from the supervisory body to the southern curve

Swap the blazer for a jersey: Kay-Heinz Rummenigge, FC Bayern's supervisory board member, is switching his VIP lounge seat for a spot amidst the fan section. "I've got this on my agenda. I'd love to witness a game from a fan's viewpoint," Rummenigge shared on DAZN, hinting at his impending visit to the South Curve of the Allianz Arena.

"This is the area that sets the stadium's atmosphere. I've always yearned to experience it alongside the fans, especially in those victorious, triumphant matches where we were at our best," the former FC Bayern CEO elaborated. He reassured, "I plan to make this happen as soon as possible."

FC Bayern, Germany's most successful football club, is scheduled to play its next home game in the Bundesliga on November 2nd against Union Berlin. Rummenigge, in anticipation of this visit, shared his wardrobe plans, "I'd probably don a jersey with a player's number and name, just like the fans, and maybe even join in the cheers," he mused, with a hint of apprehension, "if I manage to pull it off."

Rummenigge, now 69, was a standout performer for FC Bayern, serving as vice-president from 1991 and then CEO from 2002 until 2021. He currently holds a position on the supervisory board.

