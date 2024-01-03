FDP parliamentary group leader - Rülke: Parties must solve education problems together

Under pressure from the poor performance in the latest Pisa education study and the ongoing debate about the nine-year grammar school, the FDP is seeking a cross-party consensus on the most controversial issues in education. FDP parliamentary group leader Hans-Ulrich Rülke suggests that the leaders of the CDU, SPD and Green parliamentary groups could discuss "an alliance for good education" with the Liberals. In an interview with the German Press Agency, he demanded that such a compromise must be sustainable in the long term. It should not be called into question at every state election.

Alongside the SPD, the CDU is also open to the proposal, while the Greens are more cautious. "We need a holistic update for our educational landscape," CDU parliamentary group leader Manuel Hagel told dpa. It was "right and a strong signal" from Rülke to offer non-partisan cooperation. "We are very open to a format in which we look to the future and ensure that all reasonable parties work together." A debate must be conducted without blinkers and bans on thinking, but it must keep an eye on funds and human resources. The Greens' parliamentary group leader, Andreas Schwarz, was even more cautious: "We are open to viable concepts that extend beyond the legislative period," he said.

According to Rülke, the four parliamentary groups could tackle three issues in particular. "We should agree on the future of grammar schools, on the path to G9," suggested Rülke. "And we should agree on the future of vocational education. We also want to reach an agreement on the importance of early childhood education." The FDP does not want to talk about a binding recommendation for a child's transition to secondary school. "We are excluding contentious issues such as binding elementary school recommendations, we won't come together on that," says Rülke. "That will indeed be something that voters will have to decide in 2026."

SPD party and parliamentary group leader Andreas Stoch emphasized that the SPD had already called for a compromise across party lines. However, red lines should not be drawn in advance, said Stoch.

Source: www.stern.de