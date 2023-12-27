Skip to content
Ruling: Association has no claim to access to aristocratic archive

The Gießen Administrative Court has rejected an association's claim for access to the archives of a noble family. According to the ruling, there is no public right of use for the private collection in Büdingen (Wetterau district), the court announced on Wednesday.

View of the Justitia above the entrance to a district court. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The Association for Local History Research had filed a lawsuit demanding access to state-owned parts of the so-called Rentkammerarchiv, which is said to be in the possession of the Ysenburg family. The association demanded that the state of Hesse request the documents from the current owner and make them available to the public.

According to the court, however, archive law only grants the right to use public archive material. The state of Hesse had no access to the Rentkammer archive and was also not obliged to obtain these documents. "The Rentkammer was an official body that was primarily responsible for the landlord's financial administration," the court continued. Among other things, the local history research association deals with the former Ysenburg-Büdingen estate. The ruling from December 8th is not yet legally binding.

