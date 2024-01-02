Flood situation - Ruhrverband: Dams are still able to absorb water

According to the Ruhrverband, there is once again room in the reservoirs to absorb further precipitation. The past few days with less rain have been used to reduce the fill level to just under 85 percent. "That's comfortable," said a spokeswoman for the association on Tuesday. During the flood phase over Christmas, the reservoirs had previously been filled to more than 92 percent at their peak.

The Ruhrverband expects water levels on the Ruhr and its tributaries to rise due to the predicted continuous rain. The association points out that the reservoirs can reduce flood peaks, but not all precipitation in the entire Ruhr catchment area can be held back. This is because the reservoirs are located in the higher Sauerland region. They cannot capture precipitation that falls further downstream.

Source: www.stern.de