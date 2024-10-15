Rufus Wainwright expresses feelings of embarrassment over the Trump campaign's borrowing of his rendition of Leonard Cohen's 'Hallelujah' song.

Wainwright posted a comment on his verified Instagram account, discussing a Monday town hall organized by his campaign in Oaks, Pennsylvania, where his 2001 rendition of "Hallelujah" was played extensively.

In the caption of his Instagram post on Tuesday, Wainwright stated: "Leonard Cohen's 'Hallelujah' has become a symbol of peace, love, and acceptance of truth. I've been fortunate to be linked to this hymn of harmony over the years. Witnessing Trump and his followers connecting with this music the previous night was the pinnacle of sacrilege."

Wainwright, who is both Canadian and American, announced his support for Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential election.

He further stated that he does not endorse the song's use and felt embarrassed, but hopes that Trump may feel a glimmer of remorse by immersing himself in Cohen's lyrics. "I'm not betting on it," he added.

The publishing company for Cohen's estate has reportedly sent a cease and desist letter to the Trump campaign.

CNN has contacted the Cohen estate and Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung for comments.

This is not the first time the Trump campaign has utilized the song, nor the first instance of the Cohen estate protesting its use.

In 2020, "Hallelujah" was played repeatedly during the last night of the Republican National Convention, and the Cohen estate reportedly refused permission at that time, stating: "We are astonished and offended that the RNC would proceed knowing that the Cohen Estate had clearly denied their request for use, and their audacious attempt to politicize and exploit 'Hallelujah', one of the most significant songs in the Cohen catalog, in such a flagrant manner."

Wainwright and Cohen's estate are not the only ones to face issues with the Trump campaign using their music. Over the years, Celine Dion, the Foo Fighters, Bruce Springsteen, and Prince's estate are among the numerous artists who have objected to the Trump campaign's utilization of their music.

