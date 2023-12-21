After conviction - Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy

Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, who has to pay almost 150 million dollars in damages for defaming two former election assistants, has filed for bankruptcy. This is according to a court document published on Thursday. The 79-year-old ally of former President Donald Trump was ordered to pay the damages last week because he falsely claimed after the 2020 presidential election that aides had thrown away ballots for Trump and counted fake ballots for Democrat Joe Biden.

The two election workers, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss in the state of Georgia, who are mother and daughter, had sued. Both women received national attention last year when they testified before the investigative committee on the attack on the Capitol in Congress. Moss said that people had threatened her and wished her dead. The two women, who are black, accused Giuliani that his allegations had destroyed their reputation and led to numerous racist threats against them. A jury in Washington found in their favor.

Source: www.stern.de