Rudolstadt Festival attracts 95,000 world music fans

Rudolstadt is a fixed address for fans of folk and world music in July. Once again this year, they flocked in droves to the small town on the Saale in Thuringia.

The Rudolstadt Festival has a firm place in the folk and world music scene. 95,000 guests came to the four-day music event this year. (archive picture)

The Rudolstadt Festival once again attracted thousands of fans of Folk and World music to Thuringia this year. According to the organizers, approximately 95,000 people attended the four festival days in Rudolstadt, where they listened to over 100 musicians and bands at Heidecksburg and the streets and places in the city, gave their applause, and danced along.

Despite a temporary interruption due to a weather warning, as the organizers reported, the fans remained undeterred. In addition to the 20,000 season tickets sold, thousands of day tickets were also purchased. The focus country this year was Germany. For example, the Thuringian Symphonists presented a selection of German folk songs arranged for orchestra together with the Folkduo Deitsch at Heidecksburg.

The German World Music Prize Ruth was awarded this year to the project "Silent Tears – The Last Yiddisch Tango". For this project, journalist and author Dan Rosenberg brought together artists who set Holocaust survivors' poems to music.

Football fans among the guests were appropriately entertained by the festival during the European Championship with an exhibition and the Songposium "Die Südkurve singt - You’ll never walk alone and other football songs".

Next year, Mali will be the focus country of the festival.

