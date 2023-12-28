Rudi Völler cuts DFB vice coach down to size after Kimmich criticism

There's a row at the DFB: After the DFB vice president's all-round attack, which included verbal attacks on Joshua Kimmich and İlkay Gündoğan, Rudi Völler fires back. The DFB sports director defends the players and sends a rebuke.

DFB vice-president Ralph-Uwe Schaffert has caused quite a stir with his renewed harsh criticism of the German national team players and caused a great deal of incomprehension among sports director Rudi Völler. "It would be time to radically change the playing personnel," said the head of the North German Football Association, the Lower Saxony Football Association and Vice President of the German Football Association to the "Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung" and the "Neue Presse".

Specifically, the 67-year-old accuses many national players of a lack of attitude just six months before the start of the European Championship in their own country. "Because I have the feeling with quite a few of the players currently playing that they think they can perhaps get by with 85 percent of their possible effort on the pitch," said Schaffert. "It used to be an honor to play for Germany. Today, I have the feeling that it's a burden. Then I shouldn't do it if I have this attitude."

Völler did not want to let that stand. The DFB sports director and former world champion reacted in the German newspaper "Bild" to the statements made by the high-ranking DFB official, who is not the first time he has made clear criticism of the national team. "Everyone in the DFB has their job. It's great that everyone is interested in the national team, and criticism is perfectly fine after the last few games. But the way to criticize our important players in such an exaggerated manner is not acceptable," said Völler.

"The interview was not coordinated"

Völler also said that he could not imagine that Schaffert really meant it that way and offered: "I would be happy to explain it to him again over a cup of coffee." Previously, DFB spokesman Steffen Simon had said in an initial reaction to Schaffert's comments: "The interview was not coordinated. We will deal with it internally."

The lawyer, who worked as a judge at the Celle Higher Regional Court for almost 25 years, named the national team players Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) and İlkay Gündoğan (FC Barcelona) in his all-round attack. Kimmich has "so far failed to prove" that he is a leading player. "Even at the club."

In the case of national team captain Gündoğan, "strangely enough, he plays outstandingly well at club level and then plays in such a way in the national team that you could get the idea: Has he now sent his less talented twin brother?" said Schaffert. Basically, you have to think about the national team: "Perhaps we no longer only need the highly talented, but perhaps also those who are prepared to roll up their sleeves."

