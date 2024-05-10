Rubiales, ex-president of Spain's soccer federation, faces a court trial for an unwanted kiss at the World Cup.

Rubiales is under accusation for two offenses: sexual assault and coercion. These accusations are based on an incident where he allegedly forced a kiss on Hermoso following Spain's World Cup win last year.

The Spanish prosecutors are requesting a sentence of one year for the sexual assault charge and 18 months for the coercion charge, which would total to two years and six months.

The Spanish Public Ministry has officially filed charges against Rubiales, stating that he kissed Hermoso without her consent or approval. Rubiales has maintained his innocence, claiming that he received consent from Hermoso.

He spoke to La Sexta in April about the incident, saying, "For me, there is no crime." He further mentioned that his actions were not sexual and that he had requested Hermoso's consent, receiving the reply of "vale" (meaning "OK" in Spanish).

However, Hermoso has shared a different account of the events, stating that she never gave consent and was not treated with respect. She said in an interview with GQ Spain last November, "I’ve had to bear the consequences of an act that I didn't provoke, which I didn't choose or premeditate. I’ve received threats, and that's something which you will never get used to."

Apart from Rubiales, the court will also hear the cases of Jorge Vilda, the former coach of the women's national team, Albert Luque, the team’s current sporting director, and Ruben Rivera, the federation's head of marketing. These individuals are being accused of compelling Hermoso into stating that the kiss was consensual.

The court has set a bail amount of 65,000 euros ($69,836) for Rubiales' sexual assault charge and an additional 65,000 euros for the coercion charge shared by him and the other three defendants.

Source: edition.cnn.com