"The super talent" - RTL will be showing the new season very soon

RTL starts the new year with a packed program. On January 19, not only will the jungle camp enter a new round, but a few days later the channel will also show the first episode of the new season of "Das Supertalent". RTL has now announced this in a press release and on Instagram.

On the social media platform, the broadcaster promises "an emotional journey full of tears, laughter and unforgettable talents" and explains: "'Das Supertalent' opens its show curtain again from January 27". As expected, RTL(also on RTL+) will be showing the whole thing at 8:15 pm primetime.

The judges for the 16th season will be pop titan Dieter Bohlen (69), choreographer and model Bruce Darnell (66),"Let's Dance" winner Anna Ermakova (23) and Ekaterina Leonova (36), one of the dance show's fan favorites. Two other familiar faces from the "Let's Dance" universe will host the show: Presenter Victoria Swarovski (30) and entertainer and streamer Jens "Knossi" Knossalla (37).

These acts are taking part in "Das Supertalent"

RTL is also already presenting four acts that will be part of the "colorful mix of participants" who will be on stage from the end of January. Maximilian von Lütgendorff from Vienna discovered his passion for singing at school, Charlotte Greuel from Neunkirchen-Seelscheid will imitate the movements of horses, Alexander Mack from Winnenden wants to perform a dangerous stunt and the Mystery dance group is "really up for it", according to their coach.

Source: www.stern.de