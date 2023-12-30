Quotas 2023 - RTL leads among young viewers - ZDF is the overall winner

ZDF was once again Germany's highest-rated television channel in 2023. However, the private broadcaster RTL and the third channels made noticeable gains in the overall audience. With a market share of 14.6 percent, the second channel was in the lead as of December 28 - for the twelfth time in a row. The average audience share of the ZDF main program was thus exactly the same as the previous year.

In second place among viewers aged three and over were ARD's third channels, which together achieved 13.8 percent, an increase of 0.4 percentage points. This was followed by Erste with 11.9 percent (minus 0.4 points). RTL, the strongest private broadcaster, came fourth in the overall audience with 7.9% (up 0.4). It was followed by Vox with 4.7 percent (unchanged), Sat.1 on a par with 4.7 percent (down 0.4), Kabel eins with 3.2 percent (up 0.2), ProSieben with 3.0 percent (down 0.3), ZDFneo with 2.6 percent (unchanged) and RTLzwei with 2.4 percent (down 0.2).

In the target group of 14- to 49-year-olds, which is important for advertising revenues, the picture is somewhat different. RTL remains in the lead with an average of 10.0 percent (up 0.1 points). It was followed by ProSieben with 7.7 percent (down 0.5 points), Das Erste with 7.5 percent (down 0.4 points) and ZDF with 7.1 percent (down 0.2 points). Vox watched 6.7 percent of the target group (unchanged), Sat.1 reached 6.5 percent (down 0.1 points), Dritte 6.2 percent (up 0.3 points) and Kabel eins 4.5 percent (up 0.2 points). RTLzwei achieved 4.0 percent (minus 0.1 points).

The designated RTL Germany Managing Director Stephan Schmitter said in a statement: "We are particularly proud that RTL is the only major broadcaster to gain market share in the 14-59 category in an extremely competitive environment and the only broadcaster to regain a double-digit market share in the 14-49 category, thus significantly extending its lead over the number 2." A few days ago, ZDF Director General Norbert Himmler summed up: "Our success shows that we are at the heart of society with our offering."

Source: www.stern.de