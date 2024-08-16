- RTL Jungle: Initial Elimination Event

David Ortega bids adieu: Following a brief yet intense sojourn in the jungle, the ex-actor from "Köln 50667" departed from the camp in the second episode of the special season, which was streaming on RTL+. It's an unprecedented occurrence in "I'm a Star" history where the contestants themselves determined who had to leave the camp. With seven out of eleven votes, the secret ballot heavily leaned towards the 38-year-old bearded man.

Coincidentally, Ortega was previously chosen as the team leader and created turbulence ever since his arrival. As Thorsten Legat, the highly energetic former footballer, stated, Ortega was pursuing more responsibilities "full throttle." Reality TV sensation Kader Loth commented after yet another incident where Ortega alienated himself from the group, "You're living in another world." Finally, the actor's request to be addressed formally caused quite a stir ("You're certifiably nuts, but really nuts," Hanka Rackwitz pointed out).

On the contrasting side, the initial solo challenge of the season was fairly mundane as Eric Stehfest, the former "GZSZ" star, collected all twelve stars effortlessly, ensuring a sumptuous meal for the group. The emotional aspect was more pronounced when deciding who would partake in the challenge. The Jungle Princess, Hanka, broke down in tears, puzzled why TV broker Hanka and other luminaries did not volunteer for the test ("They're all cowards"). Following a few emotional moments, whether sincere or feigned, the argument subsided.

The tussle for the €100,000 in the special edition of the reality show continues on Saturday evening with one less competitor. A potential replacement for the chosen Ortega may surface: Elena Miras, the 32-year-old reality contestant, is reportedly joining the jungle group later on. According to RTL.de, the dynamic will be unexpectedly altered.

The new season is a special edition celebrating the 20th anniversary of the show that first aired in 2004. This time, several changes are implemented: RTL is not broadcasting the season during the beginning of the year, but instead, in the summer. The location is not Australia, but South Africa. The show is not live, but digitally recorded. And it's a kind of reunion: The "legends," as RTL labels them, have previously graced the camp spotlight in other seasons.

Ortega often watched his own performances on television, reminiscing about his days in "Köln 50667." Despite his turbulent behavior, some viewers found his antics entertaining, tuning in every week to see how his story unfolded.

